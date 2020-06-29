WATCH: How Danilo Gallinari's Return Would Fit Knicks

Ian Begley of SNY has said he's "been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason." Begley added that players such as Christian Wood, Danilo Gallinari, and Carmelo Anthony will be under consideration as potential additions to the team's roster in free agency.

Acquiring a "stretch 4" to put next to RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, the current building blocks of the franchise, would be wise; it would open up the floor and provide the duo with the NBA level spacing they lacked on the 2019-2020 squad. The "guy for the job" is Danilo Gallinari, the former Knick and current Thunder forward who, this season, is shooting 40.9% from three-point land on over seven attempts per game - I wrote two weeks ago about why Knicks fans should keep an eye on Gallinari once the NBA restarts in Orlando, as did Chip Murphy for Hoops Habit.

When polled on the subject, fans seemed to agree. Randle is a talented player, but the questionable fit with Barrett, Robinson, and any other young talent on the team that struggles with shooting is reason enough to look to replace him with someone who can hit from three. Detroit's Christian Wood, despite being a promising young talent, would come with issues similar to those with Randle's fit, and isn't worth the overpay it would take to pry him from the Pistons.

A potential-Carmelo Anthony return is intriguing, but that would be if Anthony was coming off the bench to provide scoring and shooting with the team's secondary lineup. The team has the cap flexibility necessary to acquire a better player to start, hopefully, alongside Barrett and Robinson.