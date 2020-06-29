AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

WATCH: How Danilo Gallinari's Return Would Fit Knicks

Kris Pursiainen

Ian Begley of SNY has said he's "been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason." Begley added that players such as Christian Wood, Danilo Gallinari, and Carmelo Anthony will be under consideration as potential additions to the team's roster in free agency. 

Acquiring a "stretch 4" to put next to RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, the current building blocks of the franchise, would be wise; it would open up the floor and provide the duo with the NBA level spacing they lacked on the 2019-2020 squad. The "guy for the job" is Danilo Gallinari, the former Knick and current Thunder forward who, this season, is shooting 40.9% from three-point land on over seven attempts per game - I wrote two weeks ago about why Knicks fans should keep an eye on Gallinari once the NBA restarts in Orlando, as did Chip Murphy for Hoops Habit.

When polled on the subject, fans seemed to agree. Randle is a talented player, but the questionable fit with Barrett, Robinson, and any other young talent on the team that struggles with shooting is reason enough to look to replace him with someone who can hit from three. Detroit's Christian Wood, despite being a promising young talent, would come with issues similar to those with Randle's fit, and isn't worth the overpay it would take to pry him from the Pistons. 

A potential-Carmelo Anthony return is intriguing, but that would be if Anthony was coming off the bench to provide scoring and shooting with the team's secondary lineup. The team has the cap flexibility necessary to acquire a better player to start, hopefully, alongside Barrett and Robinson.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks News: Myles Powell on New York's Radar

The Knicks recently interviewed Myles Powell, the best local college player from this past season who could give them something they're desperately missing.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 6/29: NBA Releases Schedule, Knicks Could Play in Games, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, June 29.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of June 26)

knicks news: Checking in with the Knicks via Social Media

Lauren Russell

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Aaron Nesmith

Read about how Aaron Nesmith, the sharpshooter from Vanderbilt, might fit on the New York Knicks:

Kris Pursiainen

Excitement Abound

It's great that the Knicks suddenly have a lot of buzzy names attached to their coaching search...as long as they temper their expectations.

Jonathan Macri

Why the Knicks Should Target Aleksej Pokuševski

It's been rumored that the Knicks are looking for a power forward who can stretch the floor; read about why Aleksej Pokuševski could be their answer to that problem here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks News: Theo Pinson in, Allonzo Trier out

The Knicks claimed former Net Theo Pinson off waivers, letting go of Allonzo Trier to make room on the roster.

Jonathan Macri

Kadeem Allen is Gone For Now, But Maybe Not Forgotten

The Knicks waived Kadeem Allen to make room for Jared Harper on Thursday, but Allen's time was up as a two-way player and the Knicks could still look to bring him back.

Alex Wolfe

Morning Knicks 6/26: Knicks Make Transaction, Larry Brown Talks About World Wide Wes, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, June 26.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Claim Jared Harper From Waivers

Read about Leon Rose's first roster move as the President of the Knicks, signing Jared Harper from the Northern Arizona Suns of the G-League, here:

Kris Pursiainen