Report: Knicks to Hire Mike Woodson as Assistant

Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Mike Woodson, former head coach of the New York Knicks, will be joining the staff of new head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Woodson coached the Knicks to their most recent playoff appearance in the 2013 season, as noted by Charania, and had a 37-45 record in the year following that one. Before his stints as an assistant and head coach in New York, Woodson spent from 1996 to 2010 working as an assistant coach for Milwaukee, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Detroit; from 2004 to 2010 as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks; and after being fired in New York after two and a half seasons, from 2014 to 2018 as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Woodson's potential involvement on his staff in his first press conference as the leader of the Knicks' locker room today, to which he responded that no final decisions had been made yet. However, this report from Charania, as well as other reports regarding the hire of Woodson as an assistant to Thibodeau, indicate the former Knicks coach will find another spot on the bench at MSG.

With Woodson seemingly being a part of Thibodeau's staff, it remains to be seen if former interim-head coach Mike Miller will be brought back as well. Ian Begley of SNY reported that both Woodson and Miller were under consideration as assistant coaches, and the team has now brought in one of them, and Thibodeau spoke highliy of Miller's work at the press conference.

