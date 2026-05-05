Film Shows How Knicks Are Attacking Joel Embiid to Great Results

There was a time where Joel Embiid was a great defensive player. He capitalized on his size and athleticism to protect the rim while still being solid on the perimeter. That lead to three All-Defensive Second Team selections from 2018 to 2021.

But those years are far behind him. The five seasons following 2021 have been his five worst season by defensive rating, with his two worst ones coming in the last two seasons. And the Knicks looked like they knew that more than anyone in Game 1.

Breaking down how Knicks exploited Joel Embiid's defensive struggles in Game 1

New York spent the opening minutes trying to establish the flex action that looked so dominant against the Hawks, but when Mitchell Robinson entered for Karl-Anthony Towns, they switched things up. They opted to use Robinson as a screener, which put a big target on Embiid.

From then on, the Knicks pretty much got whatever they wanted. He spent much of the first quarter playing drop coverage, which Jalen Brunson carved up. It allowed the point guard to operate with much more space that he was allowed against the Hawks, and he got to his spots at will. Pull up threes, mid range jump shots, easy drives to the rim, Brunson did it all.

27 POINTS FOR JALEN BRUNSON.



HE SCORED NEW YORK'S LAST 11 IN THE HALF 🤯 pic.twitter.com/E5a6aaWEzO — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

Nick Nurse and the 76ers tried to mix some things up by bringing Embiid up, but Brunson could just reject the screen, which led to even more space around the paint. But it wasn’t just Brunson that attacked Embiid and his inability to defend in open space.

Despite not being known for being the ball handler in pick-and-roll situations, especially at the top of the key, OG Anunoby attacked Embiid’s drop coverage and got a relatively easy layup after getting to the rim easily.

Keeping an eye on this, one thing for Brunson to find success vs. Embiid in a drop. Another if it opens things up for other Knicks. OG Anunoby sees the under, waits for the rescreen and attacks to finish. pic.twitter.com/G4MO1bSmCK — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) May 5, 2026

It also wasn’t just on screens. On the very first basket of the game, you could see the Knicks’ intentions of pushing it off of missed shots as they advance the ball to Mikal Bridges, who seems very aware that Embiid doesn’t possess the quickness to get in position to contest him at the rim.

That Villanova Knick connection 🤝



Mikal Bridges with the first bucket of Game 1! pic.twitter.com/gXVgW7HGSh — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

Midway through the second quarter, Towns decisively drove past Embiid in a delayed transition situation and ended up with an emphatic dunk. And even in the last possession of the first half, Embiid’s lack of speed reared its ugly head again as the Knicks rotate the ball, force Embiid to close out on a three, and then get an offensive rebound as he can’t get back into the play.

KAT ATTACK 💥



MSG was loud after that two-handed flush! pic.twitter.com/vkjjlcabqC — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

Knicks going at Embiid was just as important as hitting shots in Game 1

The 76ers will switch up their coverages a bit. They will play harder, and better. And the Knicks may not maintain this level of shooting. All of those responses and thoughts to the Knicks’ game one win are true.

But the encouraging thing for the Knicks is that much of what they did offensively, at least process-wise, is repeatable. Very repeatable.

So long as Embiid is on the court, regardless of who he is defending, and how they choose to defend pick-and-rolls, the Knicks should continue getting very quality looks from everywhere on the court.

Embiid was the defender on the screener 27 times Monday night, and the Knicks got 1.62 points per direct action, which marks the fifth-worst number of his career in a game where he defended at least 25 on-ball screens. He and the 76ers can only go up from here, but asking a hobbled Embiid -- who hasn't played more than five games in a row since 2023 -- to be more active and mobile defensively on just one day rest is no easy task.

New York can keep involving him, and attacking him to create the type of drive and spray threes head coach Mike Brown loves. They can draw Embiid out and attack the rim at will. And if he goes back to drop coverage, Brunson, Anunoby, and Bridges should continue to feast in the mid range.

The ability to play through Towns at the top of the key remains. As does their advantage in transition. Brunson also reminded everyone that he’s still among the league’s best in the postseason, and that he’ll be just fine. Anunoby has continued to establish himself as more than just a role player.

And as long as they stick to the game plan, their offense should hold up, even with a shooting regression, because the quality of looks they’ve gotten have been so good.

Not to mention New York also scored 58 points in the paint, had 25 points off of turnovers, and scored 17 second-chance points. Heading into Game 2, the 76ers can't just bank on the Knicks going cold.