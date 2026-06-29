Grading The Deal: Knicks Bring Back Landry Shamet on Eve of NBA Free Agency
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With about a little over 24 hours until the start of NBA free agency, the Knicks decided not to wait around to make a splash. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Shamet “intends to sign a four-year, $24 million contract” with the Knicks.
No doubt about it, this is a huge move. Knicks fans wondered if the team would bring back Shamet and/or Mitchell Robinson, given that both veterans were key to the team’s success in the playoffs and could get a bigger deal if they hit the open market.
In fact, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Shamet “turned down opportunities for bigger offers from other contenders” and instead decided to return to the Knicks.
With Shamet in the fold now, the Knicks can turn their attention to figuring out what they will do to possibly bring back Robinson and how to fill out the rest of their roster for next season. In the meantime, let’s talk about the actual signing a little bit more and hand out a grade.
Knicks earn good grade ahead of NBA free agency with Shamet deal
Since Shamet’s deal comes in at a projected $6M annually, the Knicks only have $8.7 million now to work with above the second apron, per Yozzi Gozlan of the Third Apron. And as Gozlan points out, the Knicks only had the space to bring back one or the other, not both.
It seems like New York would rather roll the dice with Shamet over Robinson, which you can’t blame them for, as he became a vital piece in the postseason and gave them offense at key points. He was doing the things that Knicks fans wanted to see more of from Deuce McBride, but his inconsistencies opened the door for Shamet.
In the postseason, Shamet was locked in from beyond the arc, shooting 47.5% on threes, while averaging six points per game. The scoring average won’t wow the casual basketball fan, but we saw throughout this postseason how impactful Shamet was.
Because of his shotmaking, opponents had to play the Knicks honestly and straight up; they couldn’t afford to double-team Brunson or someone else, as it could leave Shamet open for a wide-open three. Shamet’s defense was pretty solid in the postseason as he recorded a 111 DRtg (defensive rating), which is a notable difference from the regular season (117).
Needless to say, if you’re a Knicks fan, you’re ecstatic about this deal, as the bench looks intact to defend the title next season. New York can turn to Jose Alvarado, McBride, or Shamet at any time to give them a spark off the bench.
That said, while it hurts that the team could lose Robinson, the Knicks are banking on Shamet to build off his postseason performance. It’s been a heck of a season for Shamet, going from an Exhibit 9 deal to a lucrative four-year contract.
Grade: A
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Jovan has over 13 years of experience in sports media, including stops at The Philadelphia Tribune, SB Nation, FanSided and Hoops Habit. Most recently joining OnSI, his teams covered include the New York Jets, New York Yankees and New York Knicks.