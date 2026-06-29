Grading The Deal: Knicks Bring Back Landry Shamet on Eve of NBA Free Agency

With about a little over 24 hours until the start of NBA free agency, the Knicks decided not to wait around to make a splash. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Shamet “intends to sign a four-year, $24 million contract” with the Knicks.

Just in: Free agent guard Landry Shamet intends to sign a new four-year, $24 million deal to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Shamet's agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, worked with Knicks executives on Monday to land the long-term commitment. pic.twitter.com/quLuctcv1l — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

No doubt about it, this is a huge move. Knicks fans wondered if the team would bring back Shamet and/or Mitchell Robinson, given that both veterans were key to the team’s success in the playoffs and could get a bigger deal if they hit the open market.

In fact, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Shamet “turned down opportunities for bigger offers from other contenders” and instead decided to return to the Knicks.

With Shamet in the fold now, the Knicks can turn their attention to figuring out what they will do to possibly bring back Robinson and how to fill out the rest of their roster for next season. In the meantime, let’s talk about the actual signing a little bit more and hand out a grade.

Knicks earn good grade ahead of NBA free agency with Shamet deal

Since Shamet’s deal comes in at a projected $6M annually, the Knicks only have $8.7 million now to work with above the second apron, per Yozzi Gozlan of the Third Apron. And as Gozlan points out, the Knicks only had the space to bring back one or the other, not both.

Knicks salary cap situation after re-signing Landry Shamet.



They have room to bring back one of him or Mitchell Robinson while staying under the second apron.



They can field the rest of the roster with minimum salaries and find a new backup big man via trade. pic.twitter.com/8rNVKO3sXN — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 29, 2026

It seems like New York would rather roll the dice with Shamet over Robinson, which you can’t blame them for, as he became a vital piece in the postseason and gave them offense at key points. He was doing the things that Knicks fans wanted to see more of from Deuce McBride, but his inconsistencies opened the door for Shamet.

In the postseason, Shamet was locked in from beyond the arc, shooting 47.5% on threes, while averaging six points per game. The scoring average won’t wow the casual basketball fan, but we saw throughout this postseason how impactful Shamet was.

Because of his shotmaking, opponents had to play the Knicks honestly and straight up; they couldn’t afford to double-team Brunson or someone else, as it could leave Shamet open for a wide-open three. Shamet’s defense was pretty solid in the postseason as he recorded a 111 DRtg (defensive rating), which is a notable difference from the regular season (117).

Needless to say, if you’re a Knicks fan, you’re ecstatic about this deal, as the bench looks intact to defend the title next season. New York can turn to Jose Alvarado, McBride, or Shamet at any time to give them a spark off the bench.

That said, while it hurts that the team could lose Robinson, the Knicks are banking on Shamet to build off his postseason performance. It’s been a heck of a season for Shamet, going from an Exhibit 9 deal to a lucrative four-year contract.

Grade: A