Knicks HC Believes Struggles Go Beyond Mikal Bridges

The New York Knicks keep finding ways to win, but not cleanly. Three straight close games against teams either bottom-feeding or already eliminated tells you something is off, and Mikal Bridges has been at the center of that conversation.

In a post-game session after the Knicks edged the Golden State Warriors 110-107, reporter Kris Pursiainen shared Mike Brown's comments on Bridges, who played just 21 minutes that night. Brown spread the accountability around.

"We all have to play better. It's no secret Mikal hasn't shot the ball well, but he's given us life at times and given us life the right way at times," he said. "I thought he was fantastic at Indiana, on both ends of the floor. It's not just Mikal, it's us collectively as a group."

Mike Brown deflects blame from Mikal Bridges, who played just 21 minutes tonight:



"We all have to play better. It's no secret Mikal hasn't shot the ball well, but he's given us life at times – and given us life the right way at times. I thought he was fantastic at Indiana, on… — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) March 16, 2026

Brown is not wrong to point at the bigger picture, but the numbers make it hard to look away from Bridges specifically. Over his last six games, he is averaging just 6.5 points on 32 percent from the floor and under 21 percent from three. He went scoreless against the Lakers, got benched in crunch time against the Clippers, and has not reached 15 points in six straight outings.

That individual slump is happening inside a larger team problem.

Against the Warriors, a shorthanded squad missing Stephen Curry and several others, the Knicks still dug themselves a 21-point gap in the second quarter before climbing out. Slow starts have been a recurring issue all season, and that is not a habit you want heading into the postseason.

Why Mikal Bridges Must Improve Offensively for Knicks Playoff Run

The Knicks gave up five first-round picks to acquire Bridges. He then signed a four-year, $150 million extension. Nobody paid that price for a guy putting up 6.5 points a game when games actually matter.

The defensive value is real. New York has posted strong defensive numbers with Bridges on the floor, and that matters more than a box score shows. But defense alone is not enough to justify that price tag offensively, and right now defenses are treating him like someone they do not have to respect on that end.

He showed what that respect looks like when he earns it. On March 1, he dropped 25 points on 10-of-17 against San Antonio, and the Knicks looked like a different team.

That version of Bridges takes pressure off Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns because defenses have to account for him. When he disappears, Brunson ends up carrying a workload.

Brown is right that this is bigger than one player. The slow starts and the inconsistent bench are real problems too. But putting up 6.5 points over six straight games as a starter on a near-max deal is not something you can explain away with team-wide context.

He delivered in last year's playoffs when it counted most. The Knicks need that version again before April arrives.

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