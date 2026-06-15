Several Ex-Knicks Speak Out on Team’s Championship

It took 53 years, but alas, the New York Knicks are the new NBA champions after taking down Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in five games on Saturday night.

This is something that Knicks fans and ex-players alike have been waiting years for. We saw it throughout the NBA playoffs, from the first round all the way to the NBA Finals; former Knicks players, no matter the decade, were rooting for this current group to get the job done on the road or at Madison Square Garden.

You could not turn on any of the Knicks’ playoff games and not see the likes of Allan Houston, Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Walt Frazier, Latrell Sprewell, Marcus Camby, Carmelo Anthony, J.R Smith, etc., all sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden. It was truly a sight to see, and it makes this title run that much more special.

That said, several other former Knicks players showed their support on social media following New York’s Game 5 victory. Some of these players' fans might remember, while others might not. But still, to see guys who haven’t played for the teams in years, or just this season, shows how strong the Knicks’ bond is.

Former Knicks show love following Game 5 win in the 2026 NBA Finals

On Saturday night, former Knicks guard Langston Galloway took to Twitter/X, saying, “Congrats @nyknicks.”

Galloway spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Knicks. As a rookie with New York, he averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.4 minutes per game during the 2014-15 season (45 games/41 starts).

Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa, who played 106 games in New York between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, posted a SpongeBob meme on Twitter/X showing Patrick and SpongeBob having fun outside, while Squidward is inside watching them.

However, Knicks fans in the comments made sure to show him some love, with some saying, “Once a Knick, always a Knick.”

We also saw Mindaugas Kuzminskas, who played two years in New York, weigh in with his support. He posted a photo of himself wearing his jersey on Instagram and had this on the photo: "Nyc when the crowd go wild and the beat don’t sleep sing (h/t @rads619 on Twitter).”

it is insanely fun having so many former knicks coming out to celebrate bc wdym mindaugas kuzminskas found and dusted off his old jersey to celebrate 😭 pic.twitter.com/p13vnGN4wZ — rads (@rads619) June 14, 2026

Other former Knicks who sent their congratulations and showed their support to the team were Guerschon Yabusele, Stephon Marbury, and Ryan Arcidiacono. Arcidiacono spent part of three seasons in New York, but also had the luxury of playing with Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart at Villanova.

Congratulations to the @nyknicks and my brothers for bringing the championship to the city !!

FUCKING CHAMPION !!

Yall deserve it, no doubt.

So happy for yall 😤🫶🏾🧸 — Guerschon Yabusele (@yabusele28) June 14, 2026

Retired NBA player and former New York Knick Stephon Marbury reacts to the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.



(StarBuryMarbury/IG) pic.twitter.com/Ri4QcraNhS — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 14, 2026

Congrats to all my guys with the @nyknicks ! — Ryan Arcidiacono (@RyArch15) June 14, 2026

Needless to say, it won’t be surprising if we see more former Knicks players react to the team’s NBA Finals win and if some guys are actually at the parade on Thursday. The Knicks earned this title, and they’re rightfully being celebrated for their performance on the NBA’s biggest stage.