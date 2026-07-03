Why Knicks Can’t Be Ruled Out as LeBron James Landing Spot

The idea of LeBron James joining the New York Knicks this summer seemed plausible prior to the team winning the whole thing. But is it so outlandish to dream of James joining New York to try to help them defend the championship? According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer it's not so farfetched, as the Knicks have officially shown interest.

New York winning its first title in 53 years without it being driven by James or Kevin Durant held so much extra weight. If James or Durant came here and won, the Knicks would’ve just been an accessory to their legacy. These Knicks genuinely feel like New York's team in a way no obvious, imported savior could have.

If he comes now and the team wins again, Jalen Brunson is and forever will be the savior, so fans should welcome the idea with open arms, especially considering the cost.

Knicks and LeBron are better fit than most realize

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier this week that James is open to all pitches during free agency and would be willing to accept a minimum contract to play for a contender. That's massive with New York in penny-pinching mode.

During his 23-year career, James has earned $581 million in salary alone, making him the highest-earning player in league history. So he can more than survive taking the minimum to finish his career with a storybook season in the Big Apple.

James is in talks to document the entire upcoming season through a documentary or episodic series. Being able to pitch to streaming services a series that follows his potential retirement tour around towards a possible championship run in New York will make up any salary difference and more than he’s giving up.

If the four-time champion seriously wants contend for another ring, there’s no better team than the Knicks. He wouldn’t have to bear the scoring load and James would make everyone’s life easier on the offensive end. He would immediately raise the ceiling of what this team can be.

The 22-time All-Star could slide into the starting lineup in place of Josh Hart and even play some small-ball center minutes. That's also important with the Knicks in a bit of a center crises now. In addition, James could be another ancillary playmaker alongside Jalen Brunson.

At this point for the Knicks, it's not just about adding LeBron's production to what you have, but also keeping him away from teams like Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia, who have reached out according to Tony Jones of the Athletic.

Some might be concerned about his age and the mileage on his tires. Despite averaging a career-low 33.2 minutes per game this season, James notched 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds. The 41-year old essentially dragged a Lakers team without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves past the Houston Rockets in Round 1.

There are also worries about the larger than life personality creating locker room issues, but the Knicks roster is full of professionals and James has deep ties to the coaching staff and front office. It also helps that Leon Rose and Rich Paul mended fences in recent years.

Mike Brown was James' first NBA coach. Rose was his agent from 2005-2012, where he negotiated his 2006 contract extension in Cleveland and his blockbuster move to the Miami Heat in 2010. And then there’s William Wesley, who shares a long-standing friendship with James dating back to his days as a phenom in high school.

James had the opportunity in 2010 to become a New York City and Knicks legend, but blew it with his Miami decision. If he came and won, there would be a statue on 33rd street. He's long admired playing in the World's Most Famous Arena and as the famous saying goes, it's better late than never.

If James comes to New York and is an integral part of the team winning back-to-back championships, he will officially be crowned LeGoat.