'No Indication' That Kristaps Porzingis Will Be Ruled Out for Game 3, per Report
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day with a rare injury to a tendon in his left leg, raising questions about whether or not he'll suit up for Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Officially, Porzingis suffered a dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in the second half of Game 2, according to the Celtics. While head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters on Tuesday that the injury is serious and Porzingis's ability to play will be placed in the hands of the medical team, there's "no indication" at this point in time that Boston's medical staff will hold him out if he feels healthy enough to go, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This injury is separate from the calf strain that held the Celtics star out of the lineup for over a month.
Porzingis told reporters during media availability on Tuesday that he plans to do everything in his power to play, and that if he's held out of the lineup, it'll be due to the medical staff telling him that he is at risk of further injury. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, that is not expected to be the case.
Boston is +25 when Porzingis is on the court in the NBA Finals. Any potential absence from the rotation would be significant.
Game 3 is on Wednesday night in Dallas, with the Celtics leading the series 2-0. A win for Boston would put the franchise on the cusp of their 18th title, while a loss would certainly make the series interesting heading into Game 4.