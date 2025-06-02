Kyle Kuzma Had Playful Threat for Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Bucks Trade Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has a message for his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo: Stay with the Bucks, or catch these hands.
In an obviously lighthearted Instagram story, Kuzma on Monday poked fun at the trade speculation surrounding Giannis by posting a video of his boxing training and adding the caption, "Me to [Giannis] if you leave next year." Kuzma then added a few "laughing" emojis on the end, making clear he's just kidding around.
Watch that below:
Antetokounmpo has been the subject of trade rumors ever since the Bucks' unceremonious first-round playoff exit in April—their third in a row. With no first-round picks until 2031 and aging Giannis complement Damian Lillard likely out through next season, it seems improbable the front office will be able to build around Giannis anytime soon, fueling the idea that he'll have to leave to win another title.
Though he has not spoken explicitly on the matter in public, Giannis is said to be "open-minded" about exiting Milwaukee and has also not shut any of the chatter down. When re-sharing Kuzma's post, for example, the Greek Freak opted to add just a few emojis of his own rather than comment further or make clear he's not interested in an exit.
If a swap does happen, we'll likely receive word over the summer, so stay tuned. And in that event, surely Kuzma's goodbye will be totally devoid of boxing.