Kyrie Irving to Make Ninth All-Star Game Appearance, Replacing Injured Teammate
In Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, one Dallas Maverick will replace another.
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will take center Anthony Davis's spot in the annual contest, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Irving, 32, has made eight previous All-Star games: four with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2013 to '15, 2017), two with the Boston Celtics (2018 to '19), one with the Brooklyn Nets (2021), and one with Dallas (2023).
This season, the veteran guard is averaging 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. His Mavericks are 28-25, eighth in the Western Conference and two games behind the sixth-place Minnesota Timberwolves.
Fate dealt Dallas an enormous blow Saturday, as Davis suffered an adductor injury that is expected to cost him multiple weeks in his team debut.
Davis had been drafted onto Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal's team—a team headlined by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, a former teammate of O'Neal, Davis and Irving.