When is Bronny James's First Game?
The 2024-25 NBA schedule has been released and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to have a season full of marquee matchups on big dates. That means audiences will get a chance to see LeBron James and his son, Bronny play together on the big stage a number of times. If Bronny James opens the season with the Lakers, he'll be involved in a number of big games.
When Is Bronny James's Debut Game?
The Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night of the 2024-25 NBA season. The younger James will have a chance to see his first action that night. The rookie second-round pick will have an opportunity to play in front of a national television audience on TNT. It would be the perfect chance for James and his father to live out their long-stated dream of sharing an NBA court at the same time.
When Is Bronny James's G League Debut?
James will likely open the season with the Lakers, but he is sure to get work on LA's G League team, the South Bay Lakers. While their schedule isn't available yet, the league's showcase cup opens on November 8.
While the team's roster isn't set yet, the Lakers have two players signed to Exhibit 10 deals, with Kylor Kelley and Quincy Olivari signing after going undrafted. They have also inked Colin Castleton, Blake Hinson, and Armel Traore to two-way contracts. All of those players figure to be James's teammates.
Where Was Bronny James Drafted?
The Lakers selected James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was the 25th pick in the second round. The USC product was invited to work out for more than 10 teams but only chose to visit with a few of those, notably the Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The Lakers selected James one spot before the Suns had a chance to draft him.
The 6'1" guard measured smaller than expected at the NBA combine, but shot well, hitting 19-of-25 three-pointers and impressing those in attendance. He leans on his basketball IQ as well.
Bronny James College Stats
Before his college career began, James collapsed during a summer practice at USC after suffering cardiac arrest. An examination revealed a congenital heart defect. After less than five months of recovery, he was medically cleared to play college basketball.
After taking his time to return, James was eased into the college game at USC and didn't put up big numbers as a freshman. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game over 25 contests.
Bronny James Summer League Stats
James played four Summer League games for the Lakers after being drafted. He averaged 8.8 points 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 25.1 minutes per game. He showed major improvement in his final two games though. He scored 12 points in his third game, and in the fourth he scored 13 points, while added five rebounds, three assists and a block.
The 19-year-old James will likely need time in the G-League to help his development. But don't be surprised if he's with the team, on the bench with his father on opening night.