Luka Doncic Hasn't Spoken to Mavericks GM Since Blockbuster Trade to Lakers
The NBA world was shocked on Saturday night when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history. Doncic himself was apparently even "stunned" to hear of the news, making it unclear how much he knew ahead of the trade happening.
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison later explained that the move was prompted by the team's desire to build a strong defense to win championships. Additionally, the Mavericks were reportedly worried about Doncic's "conditioning issues" and the prospect of a supermax extension this summer.
Despite this reasoning, Harrison told The Dallas Morning News that as of Sunday morning, he had still not talked to Doncic himself, only his agent. Harrison noted that he has texted Doncic and left him a phone message, but he hasn't gotten any sort of response.
“My guess is he probably doesn’t want to talk to me,” Harrison said.
Fans are still waiting for Doncic to make a public statement about the trade, too.
The late-night blockbuster trade includes the Lakers receiving Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris while the Mavericks got Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers. The Utah Jazz were also in the deal. They received Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers (via LAL) and another 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.