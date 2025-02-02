SI

The Late-Night Blockbuster Lakers-Mavericks Trade Had NBA Fans All Making Jokes About Woj

Adrian Wojnarowski retired from ESPN reporting last September and missed one of the biggest trades in NBA history on Saturday night.

Madison Williams

Former ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski works the 2023 draft.
Former ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski works the 2023 draft. / Evan Yu/NBAE
Adrian Wojnarowski was either really happy to be in retirement on Saturday night, or he was bummed to not be the one to drop the huge news of the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and other pieces. It was arguably the biggest NBA trade in history, but this time, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news.

Fans were in such disbelief on Saturday night that they even questioned if Charania's tweet was real.

For a long time, NBA fans waited for "Woj Bombs" to drop with the biggest league news. But, Wojnarowski retired from ESPN and reporting back in September and joined St. Bonaventure basketball program as the general manager.

So, of course when the Doncic–Davis trade news came out, fans began joking about Wojnarowski being retired. Fans were conflicted about whether Woj would be excited to not deal with this wild trade, or whether he was upset to miss out on the fun. Here's some of the best tweets.

