GM Reveals Funny On-Court Moment Between LeBron, Bronny James at Lakers Practice
The father-son partnership of LeBron James and Bronny will be one of the most intriguing storylines in the NBA this coming season, and it seems things between the two have already started heated up during offseason practice.
With the regular season inching closer, general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to reporters on Wednesday and revealed a comical moment between LeBron and Bronny during a recent practice session.
During a scrimmage on Tuesday, Bronny had the unfortunate responsibility of switching onto LeBron on defense. His old man didn't take things easy on him, either.
Pelinka revealed that when Bronny switched onto his father, LeBron torched him by taking him to the baseline and finishing at the rim with a tough up-and-under move. He then proceeded to celebrate with some friendly trash talk, clearly not backing down because it was his eldest son guarding him.
Welcome to the league, Bronny.
The Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in this year's draft, pairing him with his father in L.A., something that had long been rumored prior to becoming a reality during the offseason.
When they're on the court, however, LeBron doesn't appear to be treating Bronny differently than he would any other teammate or opponent, not hesitating one bit to challenge his son at the rim.