Skip to main content
Lakers News: 2020 Champion Laker Chastises Rob Pelinka's Personnel Choices

Lakers News: 2020 Champion Laker Chastises Rob Pelinka's Personnel Choices

Danny Green is, unsurprisingly, not a fan.

Not many NBA players can say they were a starter for three different title-winning franchises. 

Then again, not many NBA players have had the sneaky-good career resumes of 13-year veteran Memphis Grizzlies swingman Danny Green, currently rehabilitating from a torn LCL and ACL in his left knee suffered while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers' in the postseason last year.

The 35-year-old out of North Carolina is most notable on this website for his crucial 3-and-D contributions to your Los Angeles Lakers during their 2019-20 championship run. He inked a two-year, $30 million contract with L.A. in 2019 as a free agent, after winning his second title with the Toronto Raptors the previous season. Green of course made his league mark as a marksman for the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he appeared in two straight Finals against eventual Lakers teammate LeBron James and the Miami Heat, winning in 2014.

During his lone L.A. year, Green was a two-way stalwart for L.A. He averaged 8.0 points on .416/.367/.688 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 seals and 0.5 blocks a night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In an effort to upgrade the point guard position during the 2020 offseason, L.A. traded Green and the rights to their No. 28 pick in the draft (which would become Jaden McDaniels, now the starting small forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schröder. OKC then flipped Green to the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

The 6'6" shooting guard/small forward is currently rehabilitating from a torn LCL and ACL in his left knee, suffered while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers' in the postseason last year. His league future is murky.

As is the future of his old team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are now the lone holdovers from the Lakers' 2020 title team, and the club is in major flux thanks to a miserable 0-5 start.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck on Beck's podcast with Chris Mannix, The Crossover, Green discussed what had become of his former stomping grounds:

“We know what happened... I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis [Schröder] back now for cheaper. I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for them that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD (Anthony Davis).”

L.A. could certainly use a few (healthy) Danny Greens right about now -- unfortunately, the team is spending all its money on James, Davis, and another maximum-salaried player, Russell Westbrook, now coming off the bench.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Sixth Man, An Experiment Or A Long-Term Plan?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 2022
News

Lakers News: A Less-Than-Encouraging Update On The Anthony Davis Back Injury

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 10-28-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19317991_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Troy Brown's First Game As Starter

By Ryan Menzie
lebron-james
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Announces Expansion Of Show "The Shop"

By Alex Kirschenbaum
magic johnson showtime usa today
News

Lakers: Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Sees Parallels In Games Of Magic Johnson And One Of The NFL's Current Luminaries

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook anthony edwards 10-28-22
News

Lakers News: LeBron James, Darvin Ham Praise Russell Westbrook's Bench Debut

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james jaden mcdaniels
News

Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102

By Alex Kirschenbaum