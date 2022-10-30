Lakers News: 2020 Champion Laker Chastises Rob Pelinka's Personnel Choices

Not many NBA players can say they were a starter for three different title-winning franchises.

Then again, not many NBA players have had the sneaky-good career resumes of 13-year veteran Memphis Grizzlies swingman Danny Green, currently rehabilitating from a torn LCL and ACL in his left knee suffered while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers' in the postseason last year.

The 35-year-old out of North Carolina is most notable on this website for his crucial 3-and-D contributions to your Los Angeles Lakers during their 2019-20 championship run. He inked a two-year, $30 million contract with L.A. in 2019 as a free agent, after winning his second title with the Toronto Raptors the previous season. Green of course made his league mark as a marksman for the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he appeared in two straight Finals against eventual Lakers teammate LeBron James and the Miami Heat, winning in 2014.

During his lone L.A. year, Green was a two-way stalwart for L.A. He averaged 8.0 points on .416/.367/.688 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 seals and 0.5 blocks a night.

In an effort to upgrade the point guard position during the 2020 offseason, L.A. traded Green and the rights to their No. 28 pick in the draft (which would become Jaden McDaniels, now the starting small forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schröder. OKC then flipped Green to the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

As is the future of his old team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are now the lone holdovers from the Lakers' 2020 title team, and the club is in major flux thanks to a miserable 0-5 start.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck on Beck's podcast with Chris Mannix, The Crossover, Green discussed what had become of his former stomping grounds:

“We know what happened... I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis [Schröder] back now for cheaper. I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for them that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD (Anthony Davis).”

L.A. could certainly use a few (healthy) Danny Greens right about now -- unfortunately, the team is spending all its money on James, Davis, and another maximum-salaried player, Russell Westbrook, now coming off the bench.