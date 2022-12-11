Lakers News: Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves Bemoan Blown Late Free Throws Vs. Philadelphia

Your Los Angeles Lakers made an improbable comeback in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, returning from an 18-point deficit to knot the contest at 120-120 as time expired in regulation. Unfortunately, Los Angeles failed to do much at all in overtime, as Philadelphia (mostly James Harden) roundly outscored the club 13-2 in the period.

But L.A. actually could have wrapped up the improbable comeback win in regulation, were it not for two errant free throws.

First, shooting guard Austin Reaves was fouled by Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle while attempting a game-tying triple with L.A. down just 120-117 and 10.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Reaves could have tied the game himself, but instead he missed one try, leaving the Lakers trailing by a point. Reaves has been an excellent free throw shooter all season, converting 90.8% of his 3.0 tries per night, so this was a bit of a surprise.

"I never want to miss a free throw, Reaves noted. "It was the third free throw I missed, I made the second one... I don't know anybody that'll make two and then miss one. You always got to make that [free throw], especially under those circumstances. But we had an opportunity right after that, AD went to the line. Made [his] first, missed [his] second. You know I think everybody on that team, [including our] coaching staff, if we could script it and have that opportunity with being down... you would throw both of us at the line again in a heartbeat. But it sucks to miss. I’m sure my mom will be frustrated at me for missing a free throw."

Next, Davis picked off an errant pass from starting Philadelphia power forward Tobias Harris during the Sixers' subsequent possession and managed to get fouled with 3.7 seconds remaining and the Lakers still down by a point, 120-119. Davis went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe, and the Sixers failed to make a basket as time expired. Davis, like Reaves, has been a high-level free throw shooter this season, making 83.1% of his 7.8 attempts a night.

"It hurts for sure," Davis remarked regarding the missed free-throw in his postgame comments, sharing the dais with fellow Lakers All-Star LeBron James. "Especially when ... you made the first [free throw]. "I mean I watched the tape, trying to see what I did wrong. Obviously I left it short but every single thing [I did in terms of form] was the exact same, follow through, everything so... even with AR [Reaves] too. But with me, that was tough for sure. Put a lot of pressure on myself to make free throws, especially in that type of situation."