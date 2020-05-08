AllLakers
Alex Caruso Says His Dunk Over Kevin Durant 'Started The Social Media Craze' Around Him

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso got to relive his career-changing dunk over Kevin Durant while having a live conversation on Bleacher Reporter with soccer star Kevin De Bruyne, a Manchester City and Belgium national team player.

The dunk happened during a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 4, 2019, when Caruso made a one-handed putback jam over Durant after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a three-point attempt.  

“This is the one that started the social media craze,” Caruso said.

De Bryune’s reaction was priceless: “That’s so dirty!”

LeBron James famously was stunned after that play. James, who was in street clothes, got off the bench and put his hand up to his head in disbelief. 

The Lakers, who didn't make the playoffs that season, were playing a Warriors team who had four All-Stars in Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. 

“LeBron’s not playing," Caruso recalled of that game. "All these guys aren’t playing. We’re just getting smacked. It was 18 points right there. We were down like 20 in the first quarter. It was bad. I was 0-for-6 to start the game. That was my first made shot. Nobody ever remembers how bad we were playing or how bad the game was, they just remember that dunk.”  

That jam elevated Caruso's already vaunted status with Lakers fans.

Caruso often received "MVP" chants from fans this season before everything came to a screeching halt on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

He even finished fourth in the fan vote for the All-Star Game in February among guards in the Western Conference, ahead of Russell Westbrook.

Before the hiatus, the Lakers had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and they were hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010. 

