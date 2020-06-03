AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Alex Caruso Uses His Platform To Speak On Matters Of Social Justice

Jill Painter Lopez

Alex Caruso has been very active on Twitter this week in the wake of George Floyd’s murder on May 31.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was handcuffed and on his stomach when white police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee into his neck for more than 8 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Caruso retweeted a viral video about how racism isn't born, it's learned.

In the video a father shows his son pictures of white and black children playing together. He then asks his son what he sees.

“I see two kids,” the boy says. 

The son then describes smiles, fun and even the green grass -- but never mentions skin color. 

Caruso also retweeted a video in which University of Connecticut basketball player Christyn Williams explains how ridiculous she thinks it is when people respond to “Black Lives Matter” by saying “All Lives Matter.”  

A Twitter user name Wayland Smith responded to the post by telling Caruso to “just dribble.” 

Retorted Caruso: “Been playing mostly off ball this season, I’m good Wayland,” 

Caruso also weighed in on President Trump’s photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church on Tuesday.

Police forcefully moved peaceful protesters in front of the White House so Trump could walk to the church and pose with a Bible. 

Caruso tweeted: “No amount of staged PR photos can hide who this man is... ego, zero empathy, & inability to lead.. the perfect storm.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James To Drew Brees: 'You Literally Still Don’t Understand Why Kap Was Kneeling On One Knee??'

When asked about what he thinks of players kneeling during the national anthem, Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, said, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Says Murals Of Kobe Have Been Untouched Amid Protests and Riots

Murals around Los Angeles of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, have remained unscathed amid protests and riots in Los Angeles.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Governor Gavin Newsom’s Support Of Black Community

The California governor said at a news conference that “the black community is not responsible for what’s happening in this country right now.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Writes Impassioned Post About Racism Amid Protests Following George Floyd's Death

Kuzma questioned what is the proper way to protest after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died following a white police officer kneeling on his neck for eight minutes in Minnesota on Monday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Lakers Post Message: 'If YOU Ain't Wit US, WE Ain't Wit Y'ALL'

James and his teammates took to Instagram on Sunday in response to protests following the death of George Floyd.

Melissa Rohlin

Student From I Promise School Wins Young Entrepreneur Award With Free WiFi Plan

Dylan West won an award after he pitched an idea to ensure free WiFi access to all in Akron, Ohio.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Release Statement After George Floyd's Death: 'We Hear The Pain Of Our Black Community'

Many teams across the NBA have released statements following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy: `I Hope This Situation Can Be The Last One That Can Bring Us Together’

The Hall of Fame Laker discussed the need for change on Spectrum News1 while protests and looting raged Saturday in Los Angeles.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Posts Photo Of Kobe Wearing 'I Can't Breathe T-Shirt'

After the killing of George Floyd by police officers, Vanessa Bryant encouraged people over Instagram to dismantle racism in homes and classrooms instead of looting on the streets.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Rapper Killer Mike's Speech On Racism And Protests 'Mandatory Listening'

The rapper delivered an impassioned speech at the Atlanta mayor’s press conference following the killing of George Floyd by police.

Melissa Rohlin