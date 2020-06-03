Alex Caruso Uses His Platform To Speak On Matters Of Social Justice

Alex Caruso has been very active on Twitter this week in the wake of George Floyd’s murder on May 31.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was handcuffed and on his stomach when white police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee into his neck for more than 8 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Caruso retweeted a viral video about how racism isn't born, it's learned.

In the video a father shows his son pictures of white and black children playing together. He then asks his son what he sees.

“I see two kids,” the boy says.

The son then describes smiles, fun and even the green grass -- but never mentions skin color.

Caruso also retweeted a video in which University of Connecticut basketball player Christyn Williams explains how ridiculous she thinks it is when people respond to “Black Lives Matter” by saying “All Lives Matter.”

A Twitter user name Wayland Smith responded to the post by telling Caruso to “just dribble.”

Retorted Caruso: “Been playing mostly off ball this season, I’m good Wayland,”

Caruso also weighed in on President Trump’s photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church on Tuesday.

Police forcefully moved peaceful protesters in front of the White House so Trump could walk to the church and pose with a Bible.

Caruso tweeted: “No amount of staged PR photos can hide who this man is... ego, zero empathy, & inability to lead.. the perfect storm.”