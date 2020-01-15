Anthony Davis Explains How He Became A Packers Fan

Anthony Davis, a huge Green Bay Packers fan, took Lakers' teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and assistant coach Mike Penberthy to the NFL playoff game between the Packers and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Wisconsin.

Only thing is, why is a guy from Chicago a Packers fan?

Davis, who has missed the Lakers' last three games because of a gluteus maximus contusion and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Orlando, answered that burning question at the team's practice Tuesday.

"I was never a football guy and then when I got to the NBA, guys were like, 'You've got to have a team,'" Davis said. "I knew some guys from the Packers and just became a fan. I get a lot of hate and stuff from it but I don't really care. It's football. It's not my fault that the [Chicago] Bears aren't playing well."

The Bears' win-loss record might not be his fault. But his father's hair loss is another story.

"I hear it a lot from my family," Davis said. "My dad pulls his hair out everyday trying to figure out how I'm a Packers fan."