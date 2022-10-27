Lakers News: Anthony Davis Labored Through Back Pain For 37 Minutes In An October Loss For Some Reason

Four games into the Los Angeles Lakers' season, star big man Anthony Davis has already re-aggravated his first injury this year.

It happened last night, during the team's 110-99 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, when AD landed weirdly (as is his wont) while fighting for a board with Denver's two-time MVP center, Nikola Jokic. He held his lower back and was slow to return to action, but wound up finishing with an impressive stat line in the loss. Across 37 minutes, the 6'10" big man scored 22 points (on 11-of-19 field goal shooting), grabbed 14 boards, dished out five dimes, swiped three steals, and stuffed two blocks.

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham appeared to downplay the injury in his postgame remarks, noting that Davis was "fine" despite appearing to be visibly impacted by the ailment.

A reporter mentioned that Davis stayed in the game despite clearly feeling some discomfort once he re-aggravated the back.

"He's fine," Ham insisted. "He wouldn't have been able to finish the game... Getting that shot in the back, we all were a little nervous at that point in time. But he was able to get through the game and give us a lot of good production"

Davis provided a postgame update of his own last night to a group of gathered reporters regarding the status of the back:

Below, you can take a gander at the bulk of Davis's comments from the conversation: