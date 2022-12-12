Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Help L.A. Stave Off Defeat In Detroit

Your Los Angeles Lakers finished their road trip with a .500 record, but they almost let one of their most winnable contests yet this year slip away in a way-too-close second half against a tanking Detroit Pistons team missing its best player, point guard Cade Cunningham.

In the end, L.A. pulled out the win, 124-117, thanks in large part to the efforts of its two best players. Let's review.

All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James got off to a quick start, scoring all of L.A.'s first ten points in the opening quarter. For a 37-year-old in his 20th season, he seems to have a heck of a lot of athleticism left:

L.A. enjoyed a terrific first-half start against Detroit, and entered the halftime break up 61-49 thanks to this clutch Austin Reaves triple:

James led the way for L.A. with 19 points, All-NBA center Anthony Davis was well on his way to yet another double-double with 12 points and seven boards, and sixth man Russell Westbrook had more assists (eight) than he did points (six).

In the third quarter, the Lakers let the Pistons back into the game. Detroit went nuts in the frame, outscoring L.A. 41-30 to close the Lakers' edge to just a point, 91-90, entering the final period. Davis almost singlehandedly picked up the scoring burden for Los Angeles in the period, scoring 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Davis and James went to work in the fourth quarter. AD did a lot of his damage inside the paint:

James, too, had a high-effort night inside:

The Pistons did mount a final attack, going on a 9-3 run to close the gap to a single possession, 119-117, with 35.3 seconds left. As the Lakers no doubt recall, you can do a ton of damage with 35 seconds remaining in regulation.

Thankfully, Reaves has that clutch gene (off a LeBron James pass):

With the Lakers now leading by three and 12.4 seconds remaining, it all came down to an Alec Burkes triple attempt. The veteran shooting guard (a potential Lakers trade target) missed a 27-foot heave, Davis collected the rebound and a subsequent Saddiq Bey foul, and then iced two free throws to help L.A. secure an insurmountable 124-117 edge, the game's final margin, with 1.8 seconds remaining.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis shared MVP duties for the night. James scored 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the floor, and chipped in five dimes. LBJ recorded a team-best +18 on the night. Davis, meanwhile, scored 34 points on 12-of-18, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out seven assists, swiped two steals and blocked one shot.

Speaking of those seven dimes from the Brow, this overhead dish across the court from Bro to 'Bron was an obvious highlight:

The ever-reliable Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points on a hyper-efficient 7-of-10 shooting from the floor (including 4-of-6 from deep), grabbed a steal and pulled down two boards. Russell Westbrook was L.A.'s only other player in double figures, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while passing for nine assists and grabbing four rebounds. Reaves had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, all his made shots were triples and only one of his takes was within the three-point arc.

On the Pistons front, prospective Lakers trade targets Bojan Bogdanovic and Burks both performed well. Bogdanovic scored a game-most 38 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field (6-of-12 from long range) and 8-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe. Burks had 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting (1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Rookie Jaden Ivey (16 points), reserve power forward Marvin Bagley III (10 points), and bench swingman Bey (16) were Detroit's other double-digit scorers. Another rookie lottery pick, center Jalen Duren, grabbed 13 rebounds but took (and made) just one shot.

With the victory, L.A. finishes their six-game road trip having gone a respectable 3-3, and improves to an 11-15 record on the season.