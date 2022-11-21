Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ready To Take This Show On The Road

Your Los Angeles Lakers are actually on a bona fide winning streak, without one of their two best players in All-Star power forward LeBron James. The team is now 5-10 overall. A big part of L.A.'s recent success across these past three games is All-Star center Anthony Davis, who has adjusted his shot profile to be almost exclusively in the interior, while bullying his way against mostly-smaller competition for easy buckets and boards.

Across his past three contests, Davis has scored 30 or more points and grabbed 15 or more rebounds. Two big caveat to all these LeBron James-free victories: they all came against sub-.500 teams, and, perhaps most importantly, they were all achieved on the Lakers' home floor, Crypto.co Arena.

So what happens when this newly revitalized Lakers club, mostly healthy aside from James, starts playing more road games?

We're about to find out. 16 out of the Lakers' next 22 games will be road contests. The team is currently 0-5 in away games thus far.

During AD's postgame comments to gathered reporters following L.A.'s best win of the season, a 123-92 obliteration of the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, the big man touched on his team's mentality embarking on this tough stretch.

Here's the pertinent transcript:

"I think everybody's confidence is very high, while not getting too high. Going in, Phoenix starting off the trip, [will] be a good test for us... We want to start the road trip off with a W, and then [we'll be] in San Antonio back-to-back. It feels good to get three in a row, now we just gotta carry it over to the row and put some more wins together."

Our fingers are crossed that his confidence will be contagious for Los Angeles. Davis seems quite likely to do his part.

At least The Brow seems likely to do his part. During his four games without James, Davis is averaging 32.3 points on 55-of-77 shooting (71.4%) from the floor, 16.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, two blocks, and 1.5 steals.

The road tripping starts tomorrow, when Los Angeles will face the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.