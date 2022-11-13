Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals That L.A.'s Record Is Affecting Team In Locker Room

Your Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their second five-game losing streak across their first 12 contests of the 2022-23 NBA season. Tonight, they'll have a chance to remedy things a bit against the Brooklyn Nets, but they'll be doing so without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James.

One player who will (probably) be available this evening for L.A. is big man Anthony Davis, who met with gathered media after the team's latest loss to date, a 120-114 stinker against the Sacramento Kings,

Here's the pertinent Davis quote on the team's response:

"We got a lot of basketball left but we've dug ourself a hole... The energy around our locker room feels like 2-10, as it should. We've got to start putting wins together, immediately... Especially the way we're playing, our record, we have to damn near play perfect basketball. A lot of times it's self-inflicted, which is the most frustrating. We've got guys that [are] trying, probably never been in situations like this, so we've got to continue to help them... and know the right reads or when to take a shot, when not to take a shot, when to take a contested three -- third-quarter shots are not fourth-quarter shots.

The fact that Davis is already talking about his team needing to "damn near play perfect basketball" is pretty darn telling. That's a blunt assessment of the talent disparity on this current Lakers roster compared with much of the rest of the league. There is clearly very little margin for error for this club, which has gotten blown out during four of its past five contests.

L.A.'s roster is mostly filled out by veteran's minimum and mid-level exceptions signings, beyond the contracts of Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Beverley has been playing around the level of one of those veteran's minimum signings. To improve, the Lakers need to make a trade. But how willing they are to do that remains to be seen.