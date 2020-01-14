Anthony Davis Says Injury Was Very Painful, Relieved It Wasn't Worse

Anthony Davis, who has missed the Lakers' last three games because of a gluteus maximus contusion, spoke for the first time Tuesday since sustaining the injury in a hard fall against New York last week.

Davis said he's making good progress, but has been limited in what he's been able to do.

"Right now it's just trying to get back into basic movements," Davis said. "I haven't really sprinted yet. I'll try some of that [Tuesday] or [Wednesday]. Haven't had any contact yet. Those are the two biggest things. If I'm able to take contact and I'm able to run, the rest will be fine."

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said that Davis still doesn't look like himself.

"We'll see how he feels [Wednesday]," Vogel said. "He's going to try to ramp up his activity a little bit [Wednesday]. But he's still moving gingerly in the light work that he did [Tuesday]. Literally day to day."

Davis shot around Tuesday and went through some light drills. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center.

Davis sustained the fall with 2 minutes and 45 seconds left in the third quarter of the Lakers' 117-87 win over New York on January 7 after he attempted to block a shot by Julius Randle and landed hard on his back.

He remained on the court for several minutes as his teammates and the Lakers' training staff gathered around him in a circle. He was eventually helped up and gingerly walked off of the court unassisted.

"It was very painful," Davis said. "It was hard for me to walk, obviously. It was pretty tough for me to just roll over to my back and on my side."

Davis said he tried not to think too much as he lied on the court.

"It was tough," he said. "I didn't want to make any speculations but I was just praying that it wasn't anything too serious."

Davis was grateful that the X-rays came back negative and the MRI revealed that he only had a contusion.

"It was very relieving knowing that just based on how I felt, that it wasn't a fracture or anything like that where you need surgery and you're out weeks or months," Davis said.

Davis said he's steadily improving.

"Every day is getting better and I'm a lot closer than I was three days ago, and I made some more progress [Tuesday]," Davis said. "When I feel like I'm able to get back to my old self and do the moves that I've always done and be successful at it, then that's when I'll be able to get back on the floor."

Davis added that he's been very impressed with with his teammates' play while he's been out, praising their pace, defense and ability to step up at a moment's notice.

The Lakers have won nine games in a row and have the best record in the Western Conference at 33-7.

Davis, a six-time NBA All-Star, who averages 27.7 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game, joked that he can take his time with his recovery.

"It looks like they don't need me," Davis said, with a laugh.