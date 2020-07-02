AllLakers
Anthony Davis Says Lakers Championship Chances Are Higher Now Than Before The Hiatus

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis joked that he let himself go during over the last four months. 

"I got so fat," Davis said in a video conference call on Thursday. "I was eating burgers everyday."

Davis, a seven-time All-Star, then told the truth. He feels better than ever. His lingering right shoulder injury has healed. He's well-rested. 

"I feel 100 percent healthy," Davis said. "Well, I don’t feel -- I am."

Davis said he didn't have any procedures after the NBA was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He just rested, worked out every day, spent time with his family and played a lot of Call of Duty. 

Davis said the time off worked magic on his body.  

"We were definitely hitting a mark where we were playing a lot of games in a lot of days and we’re getting towards the end of the season where we’re trying to solidify that first place spot in the West," Davis said. "...So we were playing a lot of games, a lot of minutes, it was just more so letting everything rest and heal on its own."

LeBron James, however, expressed concern in March that the extended break was not beneficial for him in an appearance on the Road Trippin' Podcast, saying, "My body when we stopped playing was asking me, 'What the hell are you doing?'"

But Davis thinks the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, are in a better place now to win a title than they were before the season was paused. 

"I think our chances are higher just because we’re all rested and we’re all ready to go," Davis said. "If anything, our chances got higher and it’s going to be about just who wants it more."

Before the break, Davis was leading the team in points (26.7) and rebounds (9.4), while James was leading the team -- and league -- in assists (10.6).

Davis said he never questioned whether he should participate in the bubble, as many around the NBA have raised concerns that the NBA would distract from social justice causes.

Instead Davis thinks players will be able to use their platform to amplify their voices. 

"We’re going to be the only ones on TV," he said. "So, I think we’re able to have more people in the room from other teams and receive other ideas and figure out how we can change the world. What can we do individually and what can we do as a unit to make change and I think the more people we have, the more minds we have, the more ideas and thoughts we can come up with to kind of change the world and change what’s going on."

