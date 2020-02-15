AllLakers
Anthony Davis Says Lakers Would Be Feared If Kawhi Leonard Had Joined Team

Melissa Rohlin

During Anthony Davis' media availability before the 2020 NBA All-Star game, he was asked if he ever thinks about how good the Lakers would've been if Kawhi Leonard had chosen to play for them instead of the Clippers. 

"At the time when it was going down before he decided, you think about what the team could be," Davis told reporters Saturday in Chicago. "The defensive mindset we could've had, the scoring ability we could've had. Me, him and LeBron [James] is obviously something that teams would fear."

Even without Leonard, teams already fear the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 41-12 and have the best road record in the league (23-5). 

James and Davis are two of the most dominant players in the NBA. James, in his 17th season, is averaging 25 points, a league-leading 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds a game. Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots a game. 

If Leonard had joined the Lakers, they would've had three of the top 12 scorers in the NBA. Leonard is averaging 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game. 

Not to mention, Leonard is a two-time NBA champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, who is widely considered the best two-way player in the league. 

In July, Leonard signed a four-year, $144 million max contract with the Clippers, stunning both the Lakers and Toronto Raptors. 

Davis acknowledged that decision was probably best for the NBA. 

"I think he just made the league interesting," Davis said. "He made the league fun. And that's the great thing about sports. You never know what's going to happen. Now we kind of have this, as you guys would say, quote-unquote rivalry in L.A., so it's fun."

Davis, however, said his imagination sometimes wanders. 

"Obviously you think about what could've been," Davis said. "But he made a decision for him and his family. He's still my guy and I'm still going to talk to him. But when we come between the lines, it's going to be competitive and it's going to be fun."

