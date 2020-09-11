SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Are Playing For Kobe Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis wore a shirt to honor Kobe Bryant after the Lakers' 110-100 win in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. 

The shirt had the acronym GOAT (greatest of all time) written at the top, along with an illustration of Bryant wearing five NBA championship rings and the years he won them. 

Davis said Bryant is always on his mind. 

"I think not just me, but the entire team thinks about him all the time," said Davis, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. "I mean, we say ‘Mamba on three’ after every timeout, every huddle, knowing that he’s with us and knowing that we’re not only playing for our organization, but playing for him."

The Lakers, who have a 3-1 series lead, are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010, when Bryant won his fifth and final title with the team. 

Davis wanted mark the moment by honoring Bryant. 

"Guys have their own little things that they do, you know, rituals or whatever to remember him," Davis said. "Yeah, I mean, we think about him all the time. I, for sure, think about him all the time on and off the floor. But I just thought this was a dope shirt. I think the whole team got them sent to us. It’s just another thing to remember him by, to be honest."

Bryant became a mentor to Davis during the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Davis, then 19, wasn't afraid to ask him questions. And Bryant admired his passion and curiosity.

After Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, Davis was devastated. He honored him by getting a tattoo on his thigh of a black mamba snake coiled around a shield. 

"Man this is a tough one for me!" Davis wrote on Instagram after the crash. "You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean! #RIPKobe #RIPGiGi 😔"

During the resumed NBA season at Walt Disney World, the Lakers have twice worn special "Black Mamba" jerseys to honor Bryant. 

When they wore them on the 24th day of the eighth month in honor of Bryant's jersey Nos. 8 and 24, the score at one point in the first quarter of their first-round playoff game against Portland was 24-8

LeBron James took that as a sign. 

"He’s here in the building," James said.   

And on Aug. 4, Davis became the first player since Bryant to have 20 games in which he scored 20 or more first-half points. The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in that game for the first time since Bryant helped the franchise accomplish that 10 years ago. 

Davis was deeply moved. 

"I just got chills,” he said in an on-court postgame interview with ESPN. “It’s tough just talking about him, but to be in a category with him means a lot. I know he’s looking down on us and cheering us on. We want to do it for him. It’s an honor to even be mentioned with his name.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It Was My Dog That Interrupted Anthony Davis' Press Conference After Lakers' Game 4 Win

Said Davis: "All I heard was ruff ruff."

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Are One Win Away From Playing In The Western Conference Finals After Game 4 Victory

The Lakers won Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets, 110-100.

Melissa Rohlin

Dion Waiters To Miss Game 4 Of Lakers' Second-Round Series Against Houston Rockets

Waiters (sore left groin) will miss his second-straight game because of a sore left groin.

Melissa Rohlin

Preview Of Game 4, Lakers Vs. Houston Rockets

The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On What Separates Rajon Rondo From Other NBA Players

After missing nearly eight weeks because of a fractured right thumb, Rajon Rondo has been key for the Lakers in their second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Melissa Rohlin

by

RoyReyes

Magic Johnson Congratulates LeBron James On Becoming Player With Most Playoff Wins

LeBron James won his 162nd playoff game on Tuesday, passing Derek Fisher for most postseason wins in NBA history.

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel On Lakers Having A 2-1 Lead Over Houston Rockets: 'You're Never Comfortable'

The Lakers play Game 4 of their best-of-seven series against the Houston Rockets on Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Makes NBA History With Most Playoff Wins In Lakers' Game 3 Victory

LeBron James won his 162nd playoff game Tuesday, passing Derek Fisher for the most wins in NBA postseason history.

Melissa Rohlin

by

LakersProphet

Anthony Davis First Laker To Be Named To NBA All-Defensive First Team Since Kobe Bryant

This is Davis' second First Team selection. He also received that honor in 2017-2018.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Anthony Davis Issued Flagrant Foul For Hitting Jeff Green In Groin Area In Game 2

Rockets CEO Tad Brown tweeted Sunday: "It would be greatly appreciated if opposing players would stop punching our players in the balls during the game. Seems to be a thing lately, not sure why."

Melissa Rohlin