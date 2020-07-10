AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Anthony Davis Wears Shirt From Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial Into NBA Bubble

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis wore the shirt that was handed out at Kobe Bryant's public memorial as he flew to Orlando on Thursday for the resumed NBA season. 

Davis considered Bryant a mentor and was devastated after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. 

"Man this is a tough one for me!" Davis wrote on Instagram on Jan. 27. You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean! #RIPKobe #RIPGiGi 😔"

Bryant took a special interest in Davis at the 2012 Olympic Games in London after the 19-year-old had the courage to pepper him with questions. 

"Anthony was different just because of his curiosity about the game itself," Bryant told the Los Angeles Times last fall. "His obvious potential. His ability. But he had a curious nature about him and how he wanted to learn more and more about the game. So I'd gravitate toward that."

Davis learned of Bryant's death as the Lakers were flying home following a game against Philadelphia in which LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the All-Time scorers list.  

Days later, Davis and James got tattoos on their thighs in honor of Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20-season career with the Lakers. 

"All my tats are something special," Davis said Feb. 6. "I don’t have any meaningless tats, so knowing how much Kobe meant to me, I felt like for me, the impact that he had on my life and my basketball career, I felt like it was only right for me to get a tattoo to remember him."

The NBA will restart July 30 after being suspended for four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, are competing for their first title since 2010, when Bryant led the Lakers to his fifth and final championship. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaquille O'Neal Is Shocked After Charles Barkley Doesn't Include Him On His Top 10 List

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't pleased that he was left off of Charles Barkley's list of the top 10 NBA players of all time.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Describes NBA Bubble Hotel Room As A 'Motel 6'

The Lakers guard posted a photo to his Instagram story of a hotel room inside the bubble and likened it to Motel 6.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Tweets He 'Hated To Leave' His Family To Head To Orlando Bubble

The Lakers flew to Orlando on Thursday for the restart of the NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Wishes NBA Players Could've Chosen More Personalized Jersey Messages

Kuzma has been using his platform to fight for social justice.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Quinn Cook Saddened By Weekend Of Gun Violence That Claimed Lives Of Six Children

Cook highlighted the case of Davon McNeal, an 11-year-old rising football star from Washington D.C. and said he would keep his name and legacy alive after he was caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers To Have First Official Team Practice Saturday

The Lakers fly to Orlando on Thursday and will have their first official team practice Saturday since the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Adam Silver Acknowledges NBA Could Be Shut Down Again If There's A Leak In Orlando Bubble

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Fortune Brainstorm Health that he expects some players to test positive for COVID-19 when they arrive in Florida, but added a leak inside of the bubble could shutdown the season.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Says He Looks At Kawhi Leonard As Inspiration

Kuzma wants to make a name for himself and looks at Leonard's career trajectory for inspiration.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Bought Her The Dress From 'Sex In The City' Finale

Vanessa said Kobe was a big romantic who always gave her thoughtful gifts.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Says Lakers' Season Has Felt Like A Roller Coaster In A Cave

The Lakers have had many ups and downs this seasons. Danny Green says it's been one big roller coaster ride.

Melissa Rohlin