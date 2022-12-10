Lakers: Awards Contenders On Roster

All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has certainly been playing like an MVP recently, last-second bungled free-throw attempt aside.

But what other Lakers players could be candidates for some awards hardware at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, assuming this club gets it together and finishes with a respectable (i.e. winning) record? Let's sift through the contenders.

Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis certainly didn't look like an MVP when he was playing through that pesky lower back injury to start the season, sparkling stats aside.

Sixth Man Of The Year

Since being shifted to the bench, $47.1 million man Russell Westbrook has been floated as a Sixth Man Of The Year candidate.

Most Improved Player

Lonnie Walker IV is looking like this season's Malik Monk, having taken a massive leap on both sides of the rock for a team that is on national TV way more than his previous franchise. Second-year guard Austin Reaves, who looked like a fringe NBA player last season on a bad Lakers club, has evolved into an absolutely elite shooter (albeit with limited touches) and a solid passer and defender. Typically, this award is reserved for players who take more of a fringe-All-Star performative leap and/or are a huge contributor to a great team, but both players could find themselves in the periphery of this conversation.

Defensive Player Of The Year

Anthony Davis needs to stay healthy to actually win DPOY honors, but when he IS healthy he sure looks like one.

Coach Of The Year

This honor typically goes to head coaches whose teams finish with significantly more surprising records than they were projected to have at the start of the year. It may be tough for Darvin Ham to win this honor with, say, a 46-36 season finish on a team that boasts Anthony Davis and LeBron James, despite that team opening the season at 2-10 and seemingly doomed for the lottery before their recent turnaround. That could all change if L.A. vaults into headier terrain -- like, say, 50 wins or more and a top-four seed in the West. Honestly, that seems unlikely without a trade. Would Executive Of The Year non-contender Rob Pelinka be willing to relinquish his precious draft picks to help this year's club? Time will tell.