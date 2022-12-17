Lakers News: Betting Odds And Lines For Denver-Los Angeles Part III

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers hope to nab their second victory of the season against Nikola Jokic, ex-2020 Laker Kentavious Caldwell Pope, and the rest of their Denver Nuggets. Their current season series is knotted at 1-1.

Let's take a look at some important odds and props ahead of tonight's match on ESPN, via our pals at The Action Network.

The Game Spread

Surprisingly, the Nuggets are merely 1.5-point favorites tonight. Denver is down one starter, to be fair, which is the biggest injury absence on either side, and will be playing on the road, but even still, this is a 17-10 team with the best player on the floor facing off against a depth-challenged 11-16 club. If anything, that's a sign of respect from the Vegas oddsmakers, an acknowledgement that this Los Angeles club is actually fairly competent at this juncture in the 2022-23 season. Truth be told, I'm right there with them. Take the over.

Triple-Double Watch

The Action Network is listing odds on three players to nab a triple-double tonight: Jokic (+255), All-Star L.A. power forward LeBron James (+2000), and Lakers Sixth Man of the Year contender Russell Westbrook (+1600). James has yet to log a triple-double this season, and it's hard to see him doing it tonight against the tough defense of Denver power forward Aaron Gordon. Westbrook, the all-time NBA/ABA leader in this category, has had one triple-double this season, against the Philadelphia 76ers a week ago, plus a few close calls. Jokic has logged six triple-doubles this season to date, and continues to produce at an MVP level. Of these three, I'd say he has a solid chance to do that again tonight, given how much he operates as a playmaker for Denver.

Lonnie Walker's Made Three-Pointers

Walker is one of the Lakers' few reliable long-range gunners. His spread tonight is set at 1.5 made triples. Take the over!