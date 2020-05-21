AllLakers
Top Stories
News

The docuseries ‘Blackballed’ Revisits LeBron James' Comment On Racism: ‘There’s No Place For That In Our Game’

Jill Painter Lopez

Former Clipper Matt Barnes praised LeBron James in the new documentary series "Blackballed" for being the first NBA player to publicly denounce former Clipper owner Donald Sterling’s racist comments in leaked tapes.

“I think LeBron is one of the most, outside of Muhammad Ali, one of the most vocal superstars we’ve ever had as far as speaking up against the bullshit,” Barnes said in the documentary.

James was a member of the Miami Heat when he denounced Sterling in a nationally-televised interview following Game 3 of a first round playoff game against Charlotte in 2014. 

“There’s no place for that in our game,” James said at the time. “We’ve found a way to make this the greatest game in the world and for comments like that, it taints our game, and we can’t have that.”

In the tapes, Sterling told his then-girlfriend, V. Stiviano, that "it bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you're associating with black people" after she posted a photo of herself with Magic Johnson on social media. 

After Stiviano retorted that he has "a whole team that's black," Sterling said, "I support them and give them food and clothes and cars and houses. Who gives it to them? Does someone else give it to them?”

Those tapes were released by TMZ during the first round of the 2014 NBA playoffs. NBA commissioner Adam Silver eventually responded by banning Sterling from the NBA for life.

James has long used his platform to speak out about social and racial injustices.

James recently posted about Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down in February by two white men while running in Georgia.  

In a tweet on May 6, James wrote: “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!"

Early in the documentary series, James and his Heat teammates were shown wearing hoodies in protest of the killing of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, who was gunned down by George Zimmerman in a Florida neighborhood.

At the time, James tweeted the photo with the hashtags #wearealltrayvonmartin #hoodies #stereotyped #wewantjustice.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Says Meeting Michael Jordan Was One Of The Most Formative Experiences Of His Life

James said if he would've died that day, he would've died a happy man.

Melissa Rohlin

by

BillEnright

Jared Dudley Says He's '90 Percent' Confident The NBA Will Resume

In a conference call on Wednesday, Dudley said he thinks the NBA will crown a champion.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Compares The 1992 Dream Team To The 2008 Redeem Team

James says if he had to pick a winner, he'd pick his Redeem Team.

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Makes Most Of Bike Ride Gone Wrong

The Lakers center got a flat tire on a ride through Los Angeles, but the mishap brought him “fire pics.”

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Started Training For The NFL During the 2011 NBA Lockout

James gave up football after his junior year in high school to focus on basketball, but during the NBA lockout he began re-training for the sport.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Hall Of Fame Photographer Andrew Bernstein And Kobe Bryant Shared A Special Bond

Bernstein gained Bryant's trust and witnessed some of his most intimate moments.

Melissa Rohlin

Phil Jackson’s Last Season With Bulls Set Stage For Championship Runs With Lakers

The Hall of Fame coach declined Jerry Reinsdorf’s offer to return for another season with the Bulls after guiding them to a second three-peat.

Jill Painter Lopez

Magic Johnson And Stephen A. Smith Will Host A Follow-Up Special For 'The Last Dance'

Johnson and Smith will discuss the biggest moments and revelations that came out of the 10-part documentary series.

Melissa Rohlin

Beloved Audio Technician Matt Yerke Remembered For Work Ethic, Disposition

The Southern California native who worked behind the scenes on Lakers broadcasts recently died at the age of 44.

Jill Painter Lopez

Former President Barack Obama Delivers Inspiring Commencement Speech

Obama spoke Saturday during "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," a special to honor seniors who weren't able to attend their ceremonies because of COVID-19.

Melissa Rohlin