Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Shift Power in Western Conference
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the new season with essentially the same team as last season despite losing in the first round of the playoffs. The front office didn't make many upgrades to the roster and instead is looking ahead to the trade deadline in February.
In a new proposed trade deal from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers would land two pieces that could dramatically help them. The deal has Los Angeles trading with the Portland Trail Blazers and landing forward Jerami Grant and center Robert Williams III.
Los Angeles and Portland discussed a deal for Grant over the summer but couldn't get it over the finish line. Maybe now they can re-engage on those talks and push the deal over the edge.
In the proposed deal, Los Angeles would send young guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, guard Gabe Vincent, a 2029 first-round pick that has top-five protection, and a 2031 first-round pick that has top-five protection as well.
The biggest hinderance in any deal would be the Lakers hesitancy to trade both available first-round picks that they have at their disposal right now.
"Still, a healthy RW3 provides a major boost to the big-man rotation and defense, both with and without Anthony Davis. And Jerami Grant can wear all sorts of hats on both ends, often to the point he looks like a fringe star. Los Angeles can haggle over the picks and push for swaps instead of an outright obligation in 2031. Portland is giving up enough to draw the line. If the Lakers are at all serious about capitalizing on what's left of the joint AD-LeBron James window, they should give this at least some consideration."
Landing both Grant and Williams III could help the Lakers shift power in the Western Conference. Grant would give them a strong defensive wing who can shoot efficiently from beyond the 3-point line.
He is shooting 34.4 percent from distance this year but has normally been an above average shooter from deep. Grant could be very valuable come playoff time for Los Angeles.
Williams III would provide Los Angeles with some extra depth in the front court. His energy off the bench would be welcomed and he could help with rebounding purposes.
Both Los Angeles and Portland have been linked together for a long time when it comes to a potential trade and maybe we'll see it transpire before the trade deadline.
