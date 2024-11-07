Lakers News: Bronny James Gets on the Board in Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-Star combo forward LeBron, made a brief appearance late into the fourth quarter of L.A.'s eventual 131-114 blowout road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Across 4:35 of garbage time action as the game wound down, the 6-foot-2 USC Trojans product scored just two points on 0-of-2 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line, while logging one turnover. He finished with a +3 plus-minus on the night.
Bronny's dad had himself a great individual night, but L.A. as a team struggled to match the offense of the home team. The elder James finished with a game-most 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field (6-of-11 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. He also logged a game-worst -21 plus-minus.
Los Angeles finished its five-game road trip with a woeful 1-4 record, which dropped its overall season tally thus far to a middling 4-4.
The 20-year-old James, selected with the No. 55 pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft, is seen as a long-term developmental project. He has played in just four games for Los Angeles thus far. In those games, he's averaging 1.0 points on .167/.000/1.000 shooting splits, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 rebounds across 3.2 minutes a night.
Bronny James is next slated to suit up for the Lakers' G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, when the team returns home from this road trip.
Next up for the Lakers proper is a Friday matchup at Crypto.com Arena against the reeling Philadelphia 76ers, who are currently 1-5 without All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
Without normal frontcourt starters Anthony Davis or Rui Hachimura, the Lakers struggled to get much cooking in the post against a younger, friskier Grizzlies team.
First-year head coach JJ Redick added Bronny James' fellow rookie, first round draft pick Dalton Knecht, into his starting five. Knecht responded with just three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field (all triple attempts), four rebounds, two assists and a steal. To replace the ailing Davis, Redick elevated Jaxson Hayes. The troubled big man scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, grabbed 10 rebounds, and passed for one assist. He also used up five fouls mucking up the works inside.
More Lakers: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Exits Los Angeles Game with Injury