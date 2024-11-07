All Lakers

Lakers News: Bronny James Gets on the Board in Blowout Loss to Grizzlies

L.A.'s rookie point guard made a brief appearance late into the fourth quarter.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) loses control of the ball as he is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) loses control of the ball as he is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-Star combo forward LeBron, made a brief appearance late into the fourth quarter of L.A.'s eventual 131-114 blowout road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Across 4:35 of garbage time action as the game wound down, the 6-foot-2 USC Trojans product scored just two points on 0-of-2 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line, while logging one turnover. He finished with a +3 plus-minus on the night.

Bronny's dad had himself a great individual night, but L.A. as a team struggled to match the offense of the home team. The elder James finished with a game-most 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field (6-of-11 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. He also logged a game-worst -21 plus-minus.

Los Angeles finished its five-game road trip with a woeful 1-4 record, which dropped its overall season tally thus far to a middling 4-4.

The 20-year-old James, selected with the No. 55 pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft, is seen as a long-term developmental project. He has played in just four games for Los Angeles thus far. In those games, he's averaging 1.0 points on .167/.000/1.000 shooting splits, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 rebounds across 3.2 minutes a night.

Bronny James is next slated to suit up for the Lakers' G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, when the team returns home from this road trip.

Next up for the Lakers proper is a Friday matchup at Crypto.com Arena against the reeling Philadelphia 76ers, who are currently 1-5 without All-NBA center Joel Embiid.

Without normal frontcourt starters Anthony Davis or Rui Hachimura, the Lakers struggled to get much cooking in the post against a younger, friskier Grizzlies team.

First-year head coach JJ Redick added Bronny James' fellow rookie, first round draft pick Dalton Knecht, into his starting five. Knecht responded with just three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field (all triple attempts), four rebounds, two assists and a steal. To replace the ailing Davis, Redick elevated Jaxson Hayes. The troubled big man scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, grabbed 10 rebounds, and passed for one assist. He also used up five fouls mucking up the works inside.

More Lakers: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Exits Los Angeles Game with Injury

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News