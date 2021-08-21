C.J. McCollum Takes Shot at How Miami Heat Dealt with Lakers’ New Addition

Kendrick Nunn signed a two-year deal worth around $10 million, with a player option for the second year, and is widely considered a steal for the Lakers, a young ball handler who can score in bunches.

On ‘The Woj Pod’ with Adrian Wojnarowski, newly elect NBAPA president C.J. McCollum openly discussed the double standard that exists between player empowerment and when teams make moves that directly impact players (15:45).

“The Kendrick Nunn situation. He was gonna be a free agent. They basically waited until the money dried up, right? You correct me if I’m wrong. Have you (Wojnarowski) seen this happening in the league and not being discussed at all? Where they talk about players forcing their way out, player movement. But then what about the manipulation that goes into some of these situations where teams are waiting for the market to dry up before they release a player’s rights.”

After Kyle Lowry was acquired by the Miami Heat in a trade, Nunn became expendable to the Heat. After almost 24 hours into free agency, the Heat pulled its qualifying offer to Nunn making him an unrestricted free agent. By this time, much of the surplus in salary from teams were already tied up with other players who made agreements within the first 24 hours, thus negatively impacting Nunn’s market value.

As the head of the players union, it is part of McCollum’s duty to speak out on matters like this; and the Blazers sharpshooter makes a solid point here in the hypocrisy on the criticism with player empowerment. Teams and players will always try to find loopholes and help each side gain an advantage over the other, but it is important for both sides to work towards an understanding.