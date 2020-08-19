Charles Barkley Says If Lakers Lose Game 1 Against Portland Trail Blazers, They'll Get Swept

Charles Barkley made a bold prediction before Tuesday's game.

"If the Portland Trail Blazers win tonight, they're going to sweep the Lakers," Barkley said on TNT.

Ernie Johnson was incredulous.

"I know you're socially distant, but can you see what's inside his cup," Johnson asked Kenny Smith.

The eighth-seeded Trail Blazers went on to upset the top-seeded Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, 100-93, following a three-point barrage down the stretch.

With the score tied at 89-89 and 3 minutes and 13 seconds left, Damian Lillard made a 36-foot three-pointer from just inside the NBA's halfcourt logo, followed by threes from Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. on the team's next two possessions.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that his team was at a bit of a disadvantage heading into Game 1 because the Trail Blazers were used to high-intensity games after having played for their playoff lives throughout the NBA bubble, while the Lakers had spent the last month coasting, resting their players and trying to integrate their new additions.

When asked if there's enough time to turn things around, Vogel didn't hesitate.

"Of course," he said. "It’s one game. We’re very confident in our group still. The time was used the right way, but there’s no stimulation like what they’ve been in. And now we’re in a playoff environment, so I was pleased with our competitive spirit. We didn’t make shots. I think we’re going to shoot the ball better than we saw tonight and we’ll continue to focus on our shooting work and our shot quality."

Barkley's prediction was surprising considering the Lakers have long been one of the favorites to win the NBA title and they have LeBron James, who finished with 23 points, 16 assists and 17 rebounds, becoming the first player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds in a playoff game.

Johnson may have had a legitimate point in questioning the contents of Barkley's cup.

Especially considering earlier on their pregame show, Barkley erroneously called Kyle Kuzma by the name of "Carl."

Shaquille O'Neal, of course, called him out.

O'Neal: "You said Carl."

Quipped Barkley: "No, I said Kyle"

At the time, Johnson gave Barkley the benefit of the doubt.

"It just sounded that way because it's a long distance from there to there," Johnson said.

But it wasn't long before he started questioning him too.