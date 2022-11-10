Skip to main content

Lakers News: Lowlights Of Clippers' Very Predictable Victory Over Lakers, 114-101

LeBron James leaves early as L.A. falls to 2-9 on the season.

Remember how, a few hours before his Los Angeles Lakers lost 114-103 to the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James vowed he was going to play through his sore foot, having been advised to rest it?

It turns out that may not have been the best call. But hey, he'll surely try to rest it now, right?

What's that?

He wants to play Friday in Sacramento after having to leave the game?

There's a pretty simple explanation as to why LBJ wants to do this. He thinks L.A. can actually beat the 4-6 Kings on Friday, and, let's face it, they do kind of need a win.

Los Angeles lost their fourth straight game by double digits, falling to an absolutely brutal 2-9 record on the young season. With the win, their second straight, their Crypto.com Arena neighbors the Clippers saw their season record improve to 7-5.

Remember how, very recently, we had mentioned that Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis had developed a fun two-man game in their minutes together sans LeBron James?

Well, uh, the bloom is off that rose:

Look how unconnected these two are, and how clearly disheartened and lifeless they appear while utterly failing to execute a pretty simple inbounds pass.

What had been a team that seemed guardedly optimistic it would improve, now seems to be a club that's acutely aware it's terrible. This is why Rob Pelinka waiting to pull the trigger on a Russell Westbrook trade until later in the season was always a risky plan. The Lakers knew they had a loaded schedule, and surely must have been aware that Westbrook was immensely overpaid relative to his currently ability.

Worse than that hilariously sloppy inbounds pass was this moment for Lakers fans, when LeBron James landed awkwardly on his sore left and appeared to aggravate the injury.

He was grabbing his groin before eventually demanding to be taken out. He would depart the game for the locker room midway through the contest's fourth period, finishing with 30 points and an uncertain health future. In postgame comments, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham suggested that James was dealing with "leg discomfort," per Marc Stein.

Stein adds that James himself indicated afterwards that the discomfort did extend to his groin, but felt that it was "not as bad" as the groin injury he incurred during an ill-fated Christmas Day 2018 game against the Golden State Warriors that kept him out for months and ultimately tanked his first season with the team.

Westbrook finally reverted to the terrible two-way play that got him demoted to a bench role in the first place. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, nine assists (against four turnovers), four rebounds, two steals, and a -12 plus-minus.

