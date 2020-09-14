SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Calls LeBron James 'Pea-Brained'

Melissa Rohlin

After a gunman shot two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies multiple times on Saturday in what's being described as an ambush, conservative commentator Candace Owens took to Twitter blame LeBron James' words for inciting the incident. 

"Why does this happen?" Owens tweeted Sunday. "Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame."

Owens was referencing a tweet that James wrote in May after a 25-year-old Black man named Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by two white men Feb. 23 while he was on a jog near his home in Brunswick, Georgia.

"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" James tweeted May 6. "Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack."

James has been very vocal against social injustice, often using his massive platform of a combined 119 million followers on Twitter and Instagram to denounce racism and police brutality. 

Since arriving in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in June for the resumed season, he's spoken out against multiple recent shootings of Black men and women. 

He's demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot by three police officers in her apartment on March 13 in Louisville, KY. He's worn a shirt in honor of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis, MN. And he spoke out against the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back by police officers multiple times on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, WI.

"Quite frankly, it’s just f---ed up in our community," James said Aug. 24, the day after Blake was shot. "And I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified. Because you don’t know. You have no idea. You have no idea how that cop that day left the house.

"You don’t know if he woke up on this side of the bed, you don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you don’t know if he had an argument at home with his significant other, you don’t know if one of his kids said something to him and he left the house steaming. Or maybe he just left the house saying that today is going to be the end for one of these Black people. That’s what it feels like. That’s what it feels like. It just hurts. It hurts."

James, who has led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years, has advocated for people to make their voices heard and affect change with their vote. 

In June, he helped found the nonprofit More Than A Vote to end Black voter suppression. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin

Sabrina Ionescu Posts Video Dancing With Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Ionescu, a good friend of the Bryant family, made another video dancing with Kobe's and Vanessa's daughters.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Kobe Bryant The Top Player Of This Generation

O'Neal and Bryant won three-straight championships together from 2000-2002.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo's Brother Ejected From Game 5 After Trash-Talking Russell Westbrook

The Lakers cliched their semifinals series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and are advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On What Returning To The Western Conference Finals Means To The Lakers

The Lakers beat the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday, 119-96, to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.

Melissa Rohlin

Talen Horton-Tucker Got Some Encouraging Words From LeBron James Before First Playoffs

Rookie Talen Horton-Tucker made his playoff debut in the Lakers' 110-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Are Playing For Kobe Bryant

Davis wore a shirt to honor Kobe Bryant after the Lakers' 110-100 win in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

LKR4LIF6769

Lakers Praise JaVale McGee And Dwight Howard For Their Maturity In Handling Less Playing Time

The Lakers' centers have taken a backseat in the team's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Melissa Rohlin

It Was My Dog That Interrupted Anthony Davis' Press Conference After The Lakers' Game 4 Win

Said Davis: "All I heard was ruff ruff."

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Are One Win Away From Playing In The Western Conference Finals After Game 4 Victory

The Lakers won Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets, 110-100.

Melissa Rohlin