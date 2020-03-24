AllLakers
Danny Green Compares LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green compared LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard during an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Monday. 

Green, who joined the Lakers to play alongside James in July, won two championships with Leonard in San Antonio in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. 

"Two very great players, man," Green said on First Take. "A lot of similarities and some differences. But they're extremely serious about the game, they work their body hard, how they take care of their bodies and leading their team."

Green said they have very different leadership styles, though that may be starting to change.  

"Obviously, Kawhi is not as vocal as 'Bron has been over the years," Green said. "But you could tell last year he started picking up a lot more, and this year he's a lot more vocal than he was ever. He's starting to learn that."

Before the NBA suspended the season on March 11 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers were in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, 5 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Clippers (44-20). 

James was leading the league in assists (10.6 a game) while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. Leonard was averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and five assists. 

"On the court wise, 'Bron is probably more of a facilitator," Green said on First Take. "Kawhi is probably more of an attack offensive dissecting-the-defense type of player. 'Bron is the same way. They're both very good defenders when they turn it on. They can lock down some guys. They can change the game, impact the game on both ends of the floor."

When Green was asked how the Lakers can stop Leonard, he said a player of that caliber can only be contained.  

"With all great players, you can just hope to limit them as best as you can," Green said on First Take. "There's a reason why they still score at a high clip and efficiently even though you know what they're going to to do."

