Danny Green On How He's Staying In Shape And What He's Watching During Hiatus

Danny Green did a Q & A session on the Lakers' Twitter account on Monday answering a wide variety of fans' questions.

The NBA has been paused for three weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on March 11.

The majority of the Lakers were tested for COVID-19 on March 18 after the Brooklyn Nets, the last team the Lakers played, announced that four players had tested positive for the virus.

Two unnamed Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team was told to self-quarantine for 14 days. On Tuesday, the Lakers said that the players have finished their quarantine and everyone is symptom-free of the virus.

In the Q & A below, Green talked about what he's been up to the last three weeks among many other topics.

HOW ARE YOU STAYING IN SHAPE?

"Recently, just kind of built a small creative gym in my garage to lift a couple of weights, do some small lifting workouts. Conditioning-wise, just been running around. Well, before they closed the beaches and trails down, used to be able to run the trails a little bit, run the beach, while being away from people and social distancing, and staying four to six feet, and running with my dogs. But outside of that, just random calisthenics around the house."

WHAT'S THE FUNNIEST MOMENT FROM THIS SEASON?

"When we got off the plane, I forgot where it was, it may have been Utah or Minnesota, somewhere like that. JaVale [McGee] hit Kuz' [Kyle Kuzma] with a snowball and he fell pretty hard but really slow. It was really a slow motion fall. It was funny as hell. But them coming off the plane and being characters and clowns was probably one of the funniest moments of the season."

WHAT'S THE BEST PARTOF BEING A LAKER?

"I'd have to say the fans, the obvious answer. Number two, living in Los Angeles, the sun. I'll be able to get the rays and the vitamins every day that everyone needs, that I need, of course. Loving the city, loving the sun, the weather and the fans."

WHAT DO YOU MISS THE MOST WHILE THE NBA SEASON IS ON HOLD?

"Obviously, I miss sports and watching sports and playing sports. But outside of that, just doing normal everyday stuff of living, going to restaurants, going out to eat, hanging out with friends, being able to go to the beach and relax. Since everything is kind of shut down, those are probably the things that I miss the most. And being with my family."

WHAT FILMS HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING DURING THIS TIME?

"As of late, I've been watching Snowfall, The Tiger King, Ozark, The Sinner, Containment and a couple other movies."

WHO HAS The MOST SWAG ON TEAM?

"This is a tough one because a lot of guys have a lot of style on our team. I'm a big fan of everybody's fashion, but if I give you a top five, I'm going to have to say Troy [Daniels] before he was traded, now Dion's here, so Dion [Waiters], Kuz', 'Bron [LeBron James] , AD [Anthony Davis], Dwight [Howard] and 'Do, Rajon Rondo, my top five.

WHAT KIND OF MUSIC HAVE YOU BEEN LISTENING TO?

"As of late, the latest albums I've listened to are Party Next Door, The Weekend and Lil Weezy."