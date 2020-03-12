AllLakers
Danny Green Says 'NBA Is Making Right Call' In Suspending Season

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green said the NBA made the right decision by suspending the season Wednesday after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

"First and foremost, I want to send our condolences and our prayers out to those affected — families, NBA players, and everyone else who has been in contact," Green said in a video on Inside The Green Room that was posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "Wishing them a speedy recovery and the best in the near future. 

"But these are necessary precautions that they have to take. Obviously, it sucks, it's unfortunate. We want to continue to play basketball, the fans want to continue to watch basketball...But these are the right steps we need to take. The NBA is making the right call and hopefully we get it back up and running in the right direction soon."

After Gobert's results came in prior to tip-off of a game between Utah and Oklahoma City on Wednesday, the season was suspended and 58 tests were were administered to Jazz players and personnel. Donovan Mitchell was the only person who tested positive for COVID-19 that evening, according to The Athletic. 

"This is actually good news!" Jared Dudley tweeted Thursday morning. "No other profession is around guys more then [sic] NBA.. From sweating, high fives, on the planes and bus and too [sic] have only one test positive is a great sign.."

The Lakers will not practice Thursday, according to a team spokesperson. The team's practice facility will remain open to players who need treatment.

All Lakers employees are being asked to work from home until given further notice. 

No one yet knows how long the suspension will last. According to ESPN, it will remain in effect at least two weeks, but likely longer. 

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the league said in a statement Wednesday. 

