Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises L.A.'s "Three Big Dogs" For Particularly Great Collective Sequence

The three Lakers veterans showed out against the Bucks as a unit.

Friday night’s Los Angeles Lakers road victory against the Milwaukee Bucks left head coach Darvin Ham in high praise of the team’s big three.

Not only did the Purple and Gold come out on top over the 2021 NBA Champions, but the team did so while executing a high level of collective play.

Energy was high in the Lakers' locker room after the triumph, as Darvin Ham shared his thoughts on the team’s performance:

“Very indicative of who we are right now and who we will continue to be and what has to represent us. It’s winning plays. Winning happens.”

L.A.'s Big Three (Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook) applied pressure and took control of the game in each of their respective roles.

Ham highlighted one particular play during the last minute of the fourth quarter in which Westbrook dove into Middleton to keep the ball alive, then threw it up to LeBron James, who drove it down into the paint and then passed it off to Anthony Davis, who finished with the dunk.

“Our three big dawgs play unselfishly. That’s Lakers basketball right there,” Ham said.

As Ham finished his remarks, the team closed out with a unifying “Family on 3.” The team has surely developed a greater level of chemistry since the beginning of the season, and their win at Fiserv Forum reflected such growth.

Anthony Davis displayed his consistency, ending up with a season-high 44 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor. The eight-time NBA All Star proved to preside in the paint especially against the top defense in the league.

On top of the hustle that Westbrook provides to the team, last night he also added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The former MVP also closed the game with 11 assists, and seven rebounds.

James had quite a notable performance himself, notching 28 points, eight rebounds, and passing for 11 assists. Those assists held significant value, as they pushed him to a new career total of 10,144. With this achievement, he now surpasses Magic Johnson’s 10,141 assists through the Laker great’s 13-year career.

The three stars put their skills to the tests against another top trio, and with such a dominating night from all three veteran players, the Lake Show prevailed.