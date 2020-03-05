AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Derek Fisher, Robert Horry Chat Anthony Davis Trade Benefits

Jill Painter Lopez

The Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers was voted the biggest sports moment of the year by media and fans in the recent L.A. Sports Awards, which took place Feb 18 and will air again at 11 a.m. this Saturday on Prime Ticket. 

There was no shortage of amazing sports moments in the city of stars as the Angels’ Mike Trout and Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger were named MVPs in Major League Baseball, Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers and Paul George was traded to the Clippers, the Angels had a combined no-hitter in their first home game after the tragic death of Tyler Skaggs and many others. But the Davis trade won the top honors in the yearly awards at the Beverly Hilton. Robert Horry and Derek Fisher represented the Lakers in picking up the award.  

Spectrum Sportsnet Lakers host Chris McGee and former Lakers Derek Fisher and Robert Horry discussed the Davis trade and its impact.

“When you see it and you know it’s about to happen, you’ve got a guy like A.D. that’s a game-changer and he’s coming to the Lakers to play with one of the best players to ever play this game in LeBron James, and that Laker brand, it brings out something in guys that guys don’t know they have in them,” Horry said Feb. 18. “I know when I came to the Lakers, it made me want to go hard every day because you want to represent that Lakers brand like no other. I think A.D. and LeBron together is something magical. Right now, they’re on the cusp of doing something extra ordinary by bringing the championship back to the city of Los Angeles in a Lakers jersey.”

Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the Lakers, believes the Lakers can win a championship with Davis joining James and Co.

“I think it took a while for us to get comfortable seeing LeBron in a Lakers jersey,” Fisher said Feb. 18. “Wow, he is wearing the Lakers purple and gold. I got it. Now that A.D. was official, you assume the two of them would be great but you really didn’t know. There would be a lot of questions about the rest of the roster. Would they be deep enough? Can they add perimeter shooting? Can they get the right players around those two guys? It was exciting news. You couldn’t crown them as champions until you started to watch. Very early on in the season, when you‘ve experienced it and you’ve been on those teams or you’ve seen it for a long time, you start to see little things that tell you this group has a special ingredient that other teams don’t have. This team definitely has it. 

The three also have a great conversation about Kobe Bryant and share many interesting memories they had as his teammate and friends. 

  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Encouraging Fist Bumps With Coronavirus

Lakers coach Frank Vogel weighs in on health scare that the NBA has addressed

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Practices Deep Three-Pointers So His Game Has No Holes

James made a 36-foot three-pointer in the Lakers' 120-107 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis After 120-107 Win Over 76ers

The Lakers beat a Philadelphia 76ers team that was missing three starters on Tuesday, 120-107, behind strong performances from James and Anthony Davis

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Can Continue Hot Streak With Anticipated Homestand

The Lakers play their next six games at Staples Center

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

LeBron James And NBA Stars Showing Emotions Has A Big Impact

After Kobe Bryant's death, the most successful and powerful athletes in America showed their raw emotions to huge television audiences, marking a sharp break from the stereotype that men -- and especially macho athletes -- aren't supposed to cry.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Is Leaving Creative Artists Agency

Ball, who played with the Lakers from 2017-2019, signed with Creative Artists Agency last April after mutually parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Laughs At How Rookies Are Closer In Age To His Sons Than Him

After the Lakers lost to Memphis on Saturday, James told a funny story about his age gap with some of the league's rookies

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Report: Lakers Will Work Out Dion Waiters On Monday

Waiters is averaging 13.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in his eight-year NBA career

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Vanessa Bryant 'Absolutely Devastated' By Allegations That Deputies Shared Crash Photos

Vanessa requested that the area of Kobe's crash be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 122-114 Win Over New Orleans

The Lakers closed their three-game road trip with a win, improving to a record of 46-13, 25-6 on the road

Melissa Rohlin