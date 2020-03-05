Derek Fisher, Robert Horry Chat Anthony Davis Trade Benefits

The Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers was voted the biggest sports moment of the year by media and fans in the recent L.A. Sports Awards, which took place Feb 18 and will air again at 11 a.m. this Saturday on Prime Ticket.

There was no shortage of amazing sports moments in the city of stars as the Angels’ Mike Trout and Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger were named MVPs in Major League Baseball, Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers and Paul George was traded to the Clippers, the Angels had a combined no-hitter in their first home game after the tragic death of Tyler Skaggs and many others. But the Davis trade won the top honors in the yearly awards at the Beverly Hilton. Robert Horry and Derek Fisher represented the Lakers in picking up the award.

Spectrum Sportsnet Lakers host Chris McGee and former Lakers Derek Fisher and Robert Horry discussed the Davis trade and its impact.

“When you see it and you know it’s about to happen, you’ve got a guy like A.D. that’s a game-changer and he’s coming to the Lakers to play with one of the best players to ever play this game in LeBron James, and that Laker brand, it brings out something in guys that guys don’t know they have in them,” Horry said Feb. 18. “I know when I came to the Lakers, it made me want to go hard every day because you want to represent that Lakers brand like no other. I think A.D. and LeBron together is something magical. Right now, they’re on the cusp of doing something extra ordinary by bringing the championship back to the city of Los Angeles in a Lakers jersey.”

Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the Lakers, believes the Lakers can win a championship with Davis joining James and Co.

“I think it took a while for us to get comfortable seeing LeBron in a Lakers jersey,” Fisher said Feb. 18. “Wow, he is wearing the Lakers purple and gold. I got it. Now that A.D. was official, you assume the two of them would be great but you really didn’t know. There would be a lot of questions about the rest of the roster. Would they be deep enough? Can they add perimeter shooting? Can they get the right players around those two guys? It was exciting news. You couldn’t crown them as champions until you started to watch. Very early on in the season, when you‘ve experienced it and you’ve been on those teams or you’ve seen it for a long time, you start to see little things that tell you this group has a special ingredient that other teams don’t have. This team definitely has it.

The three also have a great conversation about Kobe Bryant and share many interesting memories they had as his teammate and friends.