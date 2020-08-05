AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Devin Booker's Game-Winner Reminiscent Of Kobe Bryant's Buzzer-Beaters

Melissa Rohlin

With the score tied at 115-115, Devin Booker drove left, planted onto his left foot, spun around and shot a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer that swished through the net to give the Phoenix Suns a 117-115 win over the Clippers on Tuesday at Walt Disney World near Orlando. 

Kobe Bryant's name immediately started trending on Twitter. 

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008, was famous for making incredibly tough, heavily defended, off-balance buzzer-beaters over his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

And that shot was reminiscent of Bryant's composure, style, audacity and fluidity. 

Bryant is tied with Joe Johnson for the most regular season buzzer beaters in NBA history, finishing with seven, one ahead of Michael Jordan's six, according to The Ringer. He had eight total including the playoffs, when he made a game-winner over the Suns in 2006. 

Booker, a shooting guard who is in his fifth season with the Suns, has long said that Bryant was his idol. 

After Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Booker was devastated. 

“Before I even knew him personally, he had shaped my life," Booker told reporters on Jan. 28. "My basketball career. My approach to everything.”

In Bryant's final game against the Suns in March of 2016, Booker, a rookie, finished with 28 points, seven assists and a plus-23 rating. 

Bryant asked to speak to him after the game and he gifted him a pair of shoes with a special message. 

"Be legendary," he wrote. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Rejoining Team In Bubble 'Very Soon'

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb in the team's second practice inside of the NBA bubble on July 12.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Clinching Top Seed In West: 'It's A Great Accomplishment'

The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in Monday's win over Utah for the first time since 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis 'Got Chills' Learning His Name Next To Kobe Bryant’s For 20 20-Point First Halves In Season

Davis is the first Lakers player since the late Kobe Bryant to score 20 first-half points or more in 20 games in a season. Bryant last did it in 2013.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Wears A T-Shirt That Says 8:46 To Honor George Floyd Before Lakers Game

James wore a T-shirt to Monday's game against the Jazz that had a stopwatch with the numbers 8:46 on display, which was the amount of time that a white police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck.

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers 116-108 Win Over The Utah Jazz

The Lakers had a strong performance from Anthony Davis, who scored 42 points, and set the tone early in helping clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Jill Painter Lopez

Preview: Lakers Vs. Utah Jazz

The Lakers play the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. PT in their third seeding game.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On The No. 1 Seed: 'Is There An Advantage There?'

James questioned whether clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference would give a team an advantage in the NBA bubble.

Melissa Rohlin

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau And Kobe Bryant Texted Days Before The Helicopter Crash

Bryant reached out to Thibodeau for coaching advice for his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James To Sabrina Ionescu After Her Injury: 'Health Is Wealth’

The New York Liberty star and No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain on Friday.

Jill Painter Lopez

The Lakers Have Worst Shooting Night Of Season In 107-92 Loss To Toronto Raptors

The Raptors double-teamed Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers weren't making their shots.

Melissa Rohlin