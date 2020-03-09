AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Dion Waiters Says He's Ready Whenever His Number Is Called

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said the team is going to take its time integrating Dion Waiters into the lineup.

The Lakers officially acquired Waiters on Friday after waiving Troy Daniels. Waiters, who only played in three games this season for the Miami Heat, did not play in the Lakers' 112-103 win over the Clippers on Sunday.   

"It’s probably going to be a few games," Vogel said Saturday. "He hadn’t played all year." 

Waiters served three separate suspensions with the Heat this season, including one for eating a THC-infused edible on the team plane. The Heat traded Waiters to the Memphis Grizzlies last month and the Grizzlies waived him a few days later.  

Waiters said he had a brief talk with Vogel and Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka about his tumultuous past before joining the Lakers. 

"You learn from your mistakes at the end of the day," Waiters said. "We don’t got to keep drilling on the past, things like that. You live and you learn. And I did that. So, they understood that and that was a short conversation."

The 28-year-old Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over eight seasons in the league. 

The Lakers are hoping he can provide the team with a scoring punch off the bench. 

Waiters fully participated in the Lakers' practice Saturday, including scrimmaging with other players and team members. 

"At this time of year, there’s not a lot of practice time," Vogel said. "But we manufacture it because the biggest thing with him is getting his legs under him, so the more that he can play five-on-five, the better."

Waiters, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, played alongside LeBron James for 33 games during the 2014-2015 season before being traded to Oklahoma City. 

"It’s always been a bond," Waiters said. "Even when I left. We always see each other, we always showed love. So, nothing really changed. It’s just different teams."

Waiters said he's looking forward to doing anything he can to help the Lakers, who are a top the Western Conference with a record of 49-13.

"It's doing the little things, being a great teammate," Waiters said. "Most importantly, trying to find ways to help the guys. I think if I come in here and I work hard, I prepare myself, my preparation, just coming in doing everything I need to do to be ready for when my number called. I'm ready for it."

The Lakers also recently signed Markieff Morris after waiving DeMarcus Cousins, who missed the entire season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. 

Vogel acknowledged that it's tough integrating two new players onto the team this late in the season. 

"It’s difficult, I’m not going to lie about that," Vogel said. "But there’s such value in having these two guys on our team come playoff time that everybody is going to benefit from it and everybody sees the value in it."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Says He Won't Play If Fans Are Banned Because Of Coronavirus

Sporting events are being canceled, NBA teams are holding meetings with team doctors and Players weigh in on thought of games without fans

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Leads Lakers To Their First Win Over Clippers This Season

After losing their last two games to the Clippers, the Lakers beat them at Staples Center on Sunday, 112-103

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel On The Clippers: 'They Give A Lot Of People Trouble'

The Lakers play the Clippers on Sunday for the third time this season after losing their last two games to them

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers Back In Playoffs For First Time Since 2013

LeBron James promised he would get the Lakers back in the postseason, and he helps do just that in win over Milwaukee

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Frank Vogel on Dion Waiters: 'He’s Somebody That Can Help Us'

Frank Vogel discusses the signing of shooting guard Dion Waiters, a former first-round NBA draft pick who had a tumultuous season in Miami

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

LeBron James Makes MVP Argument in 113-103 Win Over Bucks

James outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo to tie up their season series at Staples Center on Friday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's Motivated By Being The Best In The World, Not MVPs

At age 35, James leads the league in assists with 10.7 a game, while averaging 25.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers To Sign Dion Waiters

The Lakers are finalizing a deal to sign Waiters, who played in only three games this season for the Miami Heat

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

Derek Fisher, Robert Horry Chat Anthony Davis Trade Benefits

The Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers also was voted top moment of the year in recent L.A. Sports Awards.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Encouraging Fist Bumps With Coronavirus

Lakers coach Frank Vogel weighs in on health scare that the NBA has addressed

Jill Painter Lopez

by

BallisLife