Dion Waiters Solid In Lakers' First Scrimmage, His First Game With The Team

Dion Waiters made quite a debut with the Lakers.

It had been more than four months since NBA players last competed in a game but, for Dion Waiters, it had been nearly six months. Waiters and the Lakers got back to work Thursday in a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks.

The layoff didn’t appear to harm his game or showmanship. Waiters had nine points on three-for-seven shooting and three rebounds in 14 minutes in the Mavericks' 108-104 win at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

Waiters made a three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter, crouched down and marveled at it. The Lakers bench yelled “cheese” since Waiters is from Philadelphia - home to cheesesteak sandwiches.

Waiters hadn’t played in an NBA game since January 28 with the Miami Heat. The Heat traded him to Memphis in February, and the Grizzlies then released a few days later. The Lakers signed Waiters on March 6, but he didn't appear in a game before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Waiters is going to be key to the Lakers bench,” James Worthy said on Spectrum SportsNet after Thursday’s game. “His ability to create ... I expect big things from him coming off the bench, playing in L.A., a proven guy that’s been around the league and knows he can score. Playing with LeBron, he’s going to have to up the ante a little bit. I think he’s looking forward to it.”

The 28-year-old, who spent the last four seasons with Miami, had a rocky season. He only played in three games for the Heat and was suspended on three separate occasions.

Waiters, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, has career averages of 13.2 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.3 minutes a game over eights seasons with Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Miami.