AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Dion Waiters Solid In Lakers' First Scrimmage, His First Game With The Team

Jill Painter Lopez

Dion Waiters made quite a debut with the Lakers. 

It had been more than four months since NBA players last competed in a game but, for Dion Waiters, it had been nearly six months. Waiters and the Lakers got back to work Thursday in a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks. 

The layoff didn’t appear to harm his game or showmanship. Waiters had nine points on three-for-seven shooting and three rebounds in 14 minutes in the Mavericks' 108-104 win at Walt Disney World near Orlando. 

Waiters made a three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter, crouched down and marveled at it. The Lakers bench yelled “cheese” since Waiters is from Philadelphia - home to cheesesteak sandwiches. 

Waiters hadn’t played in an NBA game since January 28 with the Miami Heat. The Heat traded him to Memphis in February, and the Grizzlies then released a few days later. The Lakers signed Waiters on March 6, but he didn't appear in a game before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“Waiters is going to be key to the Lakers bench,” James Worthy said on Spectrum SportsNet after Thursday’s game. “His ability to create ... I expect big things from him coming off the bench, playing in L.A., a proven guy that’s been around the league and knows he can score. Playing with LeBron, he’s going to have to up the ante a little bit. I think he’s looking forward to it.” 

The 28-year-old, who spent the last four seasons with Miami, had a rocky season. He only played in three games for the Heat and was suspended on three separate occasions. 

Waiters, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, has career averages of 13.2 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.3 minutes a game over eights seasons with Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Miami. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Delivers Passionate Comments About Breonna Taylor And The Need For Change

James used his media availability after the Lakers scrimmage against Dallas to discuss the need for change in America.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Blessedx3

LeBron James On Washington Football Team's New Name: 'Is That Real?'

James weighed in on the Washington NFL team announcing it will call itself the "Washington Football Team" until it adopts a new name.

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel, LeBron James Make Debuts On JaVale McGee’s Life In NBA Bubble Vlog

McGee gave another inside look at what life is like for the Lakers in the NBA bubble in the latest episode of his vlog.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James' I PROMISE Village To Help Students And Their Families Is Revealed

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Graduate Hotels showed the new transitional housing built in Akron, Ohio, for families of I Promise School students who need a safe place to stay.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Alex Caruso Uses Media Availability To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Caruso used his media availability Wednesday to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers in March.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Alex Caruso Discusses Missing His Sister's Wedding To Remain In NBA Bubble

Caruso's sister planned her wedding around her brother's schedule, but the COVID-19 pandemic upset their plans.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Markieff Morris Is En Route To Joining The Team

Morris cleared protocol in Los Angeles and will be able to rejoin his team after clearing quarantine in Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says He Has Not Thought About Free Agency

Davis, who will become a free agent in October, said he's focused on his team's present instead of his future.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Inspired By John Lewis’ Message: 'Never Be Afraid Of Conflict, Good Conflict'

The Lakers star discussed what Lewis, the longtime US Congressman and civil rights activist, meant to him, Black America and Georgia.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee’s Popular Vlog From Inside The NBA Bubble Surpasses One Million Views

The third installment of McGee's vlog had 1.1 million views about 24 hours after it went live.

Jill Painter Lopez