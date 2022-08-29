Lakers News: Does The Patrick Beverley Acquisition Shut The Door On Dennis Schröder?

2020-21 starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schröder had been considered a potential addition to the club to shore up its bench depth this summer. Though Schröder enjoyed a relatively productive season with L.A., one so good he rejected a four-year, $80 million+ extension offer from Rob Pelinka and co. to test the open market, his lackluster 2021 postseason play (he connected on just 40% of his shots from the floor and struggled defensively) weakened his market last summer.

During his lone season with the Lakers, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night, on .437/.335/.848 shooting splits.

He wound up latching on with the Boston Celtics for a one-year, $5.9 million "prove it" deal. With Boston, the 6'3" point guard out of Germany apparently proved to be a bit of a locker room problem, and saw his output reduced. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in Boston, with a slash line of .440/.349/.848.

Like a lot of former Lakers, Schröder has been linked to an L.A. return before. Los Angeles reportedly considered trading with the then-struggling Boston Celtics for the veteran guard at the 2022 deadline. He was ultimately dealt to the lottery-bound Houston Rockets, and saw his role reduced further on a team prioritizing its youth. Meanwhile, the Celtics added Derrick White from the Spurs as his replacement via trade and promptly headed to the NBA Finals.

Earlier this week (i.e. prior to a certain other veteran point guard being acquired by L.A.), it had been reported that the Lakers were considering bring back Schröder this summer to help flesh out their bench.

Now that 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley has arrived in Los Angeles, presumably to replace Russell Westbrook as the team's starter, does bringing back Schröder make much sense? And where would the former L.A. starter fit in the current team's guard rotation?

Marc Stein wonders on Substack whether a return for Schröder, who would need to be signed to the veteran's minimum, would fit what the L.A. front office is looking to build. A below-average three-point shooter for his career, the 28-year-old is a solid passer, rebounder and slasher for his position, and could be a useful scorer off the bench for a team that doesn't need to worry about floor spacing. Unfortunately, that team is not Los Angeles, a club that remains hard-up for shooters on its roster.

Assuming the Lakers move on from Westbrook one way or another, the team's guard line-up could use a bit more help. With no Westbrook but no guard additions, this writer projects L.A. may start Beverley at the point, and Lonnie Walker IV at shooting guard, with Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn spelling them off the bench. Should L.A. find a way to bring back a veteran shooting guard like Buddy Hield or Evan Fournier, there would be further shuffling on the depth chart. As a career 36.4% three-point shooter on 5.8 looks a night with a bit more upside, Nunn still seems like the better bet to crack the guard rotation over Schröder.

Should personnel injuries throw a wrench into the proceedings, Schröder may be worth exploring again. In the meantime, L.A. has more pressing needs -- like sharpshooters.