Dwight Howard Does An Instagram Live From The Pool In The NBA Bubble

Dwight Howard sat by the pool at his hotel in the NBA bubble near Orlando on Tuesday and did an Instagram Live answering fans' questions.

Howard, who was having a drink with JaVale McGee, showed the empty pool and lounge chairs around him. And he said LeBron James was eating tacos with a group of guys nearby.

Howard talked about Rajon Rondo, who suffered a fractured right thumb during the team's second practice and will be out six to eight weeks.

"Rondo is great in the locker room, he's great in the film room, he's great on the court," Howard said. "Overall, he's great, man. His mind is amazing, just how he reads the court. He knows everybody's plays."

Howard told his followers to pray for him and send him their love.

"It's going to be tough not having him around right now but he'll be back," Howard said.

Howard decided to play in the resumed NBA season even though he was dealing with extenuating circumstances, including the death of his six-year-old son's mother.

He acknowledged that being away from home is tough.

"I know a lot of us are missing our families, kids," he said.

But Howard bristled when a fan asked if the bubble felt like a "luxury prison."

"No, man, this ain't no prison, man," he said. "I won't complain. And we won't complain."

When a fan asked Howard about being the only player who attended a DJ set on Saturday evening inside the NBA bubble, Howard jokingly teased his teammates.

"They try to make it seem like nobody knew [about it]," he said. "The guys were just afraid to come out of their rooms."

Howard added that the irony of trying to win a championship with the Lakers in Orlando, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career, was not lost on him.

"This is crazy," he said. "I left Orlando and went to the Lakers and now I'm back in Orlando with the Lakers."