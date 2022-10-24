Skip to main content
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Has Been Spilling The Tea For Year

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Has Been Spilling The Tea For Year

The former Lakers reserve center remains unsigned this year.

Former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers backup center Dwight Howard, who at 36 still seems to have some NBA level ball left in a deep bench role should a team become interested, remains a free agent just under a week into the 2022-23 season. New Lakers center Damian Jones has been so terrible that Wenyen Gabriel has somewhat supplanted him as a small ball option for head coach Darvin Ham, while injury-prone Thomas Bryant, another new five for L.A., is already injured. Could Howard be in line for a fourth tour of duty in Los Angeles to wrap up his Hall of Fame career?

Probably not.

In the mean time, we thought we'd take a look back at one of the big ways Howard has ostracized folks around the league: by deflecting the blame for the petty team dramas in which he was very much a central figure. Howard has been trying to achieve some retroactive revisionism following a series of interpersonal conflicts in all three teams he played for during his Hall of Fame prime. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During a 2017 interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Howard claimed that, due to his very awkward final seasons as the Orlando Magic's All-NBA center in which he demanded coach firings and walked back a trade demand, he was miscast by the media as a malcontent. He can say what he wants now, but he was very much at the heart of the Orlando Magic drama.

"After [Orlando], people just decided that, 'He's not going to talk about it, so we might as well come up with a narrative and what we think went on in L.A. and what went on with Kobe [Bryant] and what we think happened with James [Harden with the Houston Rockets],'" Howard said. 

"I never had a personal vendetta with either one of those guys," the three-time Defensive Player of the Year told Spears. "People took it as me having a problem with them being on a team with another superstar… I've never been the one to say, 'OK, I want to talk about this because it was an issue with me.' But everyone else kind of made it a storyline."

To be fair, Bryant and Harden also have a long history of not getting along with All-Star teammates, be it Howard or Shaquille O'Neal for Bryant or Howard, Chris Paul, or Kyrie Irving for Harden (so far).

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

anthony davis paul george 12-2021
News

Lakers: Is The League Over The Concept Of Anthony Davis As A Jump Shooter?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james russell westbrook 10-23-22
News

Lakers News: L.A. In The History Books For All The Wrong Reasons To Start Season

By Alex Kirschenbaum
damian lillard patrick beverley anthony davis 10-23-22
News

Lakers News: L.A. Blows Late Lead To Lose Matinee Vs. Portland, 106-104

By Alex Kirschenbaum
troy brown jr lakers
News

Lakers News: Trail Blazers-Lakers Matinee Injury Report

By Alex Kirschenbaum
damian lillard anthony davis lebron james 2020
News

Lakers News: Odds And Lines For Today's Trail Blazers-Lakers Matchup

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Earvin Magic Johnson
News

Lakers: "Legacy" Dives Into Magic Johnson's Abrupt Retirement From His Front Office Role

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley 10-22
News

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Impressed By F1 Speedster

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james anthony davis lakers finals game 6 2020
News

Lakers: Hulu's "Legacy" Concludes By Recounting The Tragedies And Triumphs Of An Eventful 2019-20 Season

By Alex Kirschenbaum