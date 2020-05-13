AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Dwight Howard Participates In Taco Tuesday Challenge

Jill Painter Lopez

Dwight Howard hasn’t been very active on social media since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but he made quite an appearance for Taco Tuesday in an effort to raise money for Feeding America. 

“Tacos? Tuesday? It’s Taco Tuesday! Yes, it’s taco Tuesday. I’ve been waiting for this day,” Howard said in a video on Instagram. 

Howard wore a sleeveless shirt and flexed his pectoral muscles for emphasis. He added that he was going to donate money to Feeding America and urged others to do the same. 

“I’m eating tacos (Tuesday) to continue the ‘Taco Tuesday’ challenge and donating to Feeding America to continue to feed families across the U.S. who are struggling right now to put food on the table during this crisis,” Howard said in the video. “Anyone can join in. Even $1 will help. Thank you. And remember, (it’s) Taco Tuesday.”

LeBron James is the biggest Taco Tuesday fan on the Lakers. He even tried to trademark the phrase, but The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied his request. Every week, James posts videos in which he shouts "Taco Tuesday" and shows off his food spread. 

But Howard gave James a run for his money with his spirited rendition of the popular phrase. Howard partnered with Uninterrupted and Old El Paso for the challenge. 

Howard was thriving in his role with the Lakers before the NBA was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 19.2 minutes. 

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 and had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Mamba Sports Academy Is Changing Its Name Out Of Respect To Kobe Bryant

It will now be called The Sports Academy.

Melissa Rohlin

by

EchoChamber

LeBron James Shows Love For Staples Center After Tweeting 'Ain't Nothing Like Madison Square Garden'

James had a fun back-and-forth with Staples Center over Twitter after he tweeted about Madison Square Garden.

Melissa Rohlin

Students From I Promise School Make Fun Video Tossing ‘We Are Family’ T-Shirts

The students virtually tossed school T-shirts to one another in a creative video that was made during stay-home orders.

Jill Painter Lopez

‘The Last Dance’ Shows Phil Jackson Coaching Bulls Through Tricky Incidents

The Hall of Fame coach got the Bulls through Scottie Pippen quitting on the team in the playoffs and the practice fight between Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says He Cried After Michael Jordan Announced Surprise Retirement

Jordan's surprise retirement in 1993 was featured in episode seven of 'The Last Dance,' the 10-part documentary series about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Called Michael Jordan 'Legendary' For Changing Jersey Numbers In Playoffs

Jordan changed his jersey from No. 45 back to No. 23 after Game 1 of the 2005 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Mother's Day Is His Favorite Day Of The Year

James wished his mother, Gloria, a happy Mother's Day and said he doesn't know how she did it.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O’Neal Says The NBA ‘Should Scrap The Season'

The Hall of Farmer and former Laker says the NBA should prioritize keeping people healthy.

Jill Painter Lopez

Pau Gasol Says The Idea Of Finishing His Career With The Lakers Is Appealing

Gasol won two championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Believes Jerry West Would Average 24-28 Points In Today’s NBA

The Lakes star thinks West would be a prolific scorer in today’s NBA, too.

Jill Painter Lopez