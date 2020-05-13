Dwight Howard Participates In Taco Tuesday Challenge

Dwight Howard hasn’t been very active on social media since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but he made quite an appearance for Taco Tuesday in an effort to raise money for Feeding America.

“Tacos? Tuesday? It’s Taco Tuesday! Yes, it’s taco Tuesday. I’ve been waiting for this day,” Howard said in a video on Instagram.

Howard wore a sleeveless shirt and flexed his pectoral muscles for emphasis. He added that he was going to donate money to Feeding America and urged others to do the same.

“I’m eating tacos (Tuesday) to continue the ‘Taco Tuesday’ challenge and donating to Feeding America to continue to feed families across the U.S. who are struggling right now to put food on the table during this crisis,” Howard said in the video. “Anyone can join in. Even $1 will help. Thank you. And remember, (it’s) Taco Tuesday.”

LeBron James is the biggest Taco Tuesday fan on the Lakers. He even tried to trademark the phrase, but The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied his request. Every week, James posts videos in which he shouts "Taco Tuesday" and shows off his food spread.

But Howard gave James a run for his money with his spirited rendition of the popular phrase. Howard partnered with Uninterrupted and Old El Paso for the challenge.

Howard was thriving in his role with the Lakers before the NBA was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 19.2 minutes.

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 and had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.