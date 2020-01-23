Dwight Howard Wants Kobe Bryant Alongside Him In The Dunk Contest

Dwight Howard made a public plea for Kobe Bryant to help him out with the dunk contest at NBA All-Star weekend Feb. 14-16 in Chicago.

"I'm trying to get Kobe," Howard told reporters after the Lakers beat New York on Wednesday, 100-92. "So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that'd be really good. That'd be awesome."

Howard hasn't reached out to Bryant quite yet.

"Have I asked him? Not yet," Howard told reporters. "Just got to get the fans behind me first. Setting the table. Need you guys. 'Hey, Kobe, can you get in the dunk contest with Dwight?' That'd be great."

Howard and Bryant played together for one drama-filled season in 2012-2013, with Bryant calling into question Howard's seriousness and calling him 'soft.'

After that season, Howard left for Houston and went on to join five more teams, including two that waived him. The Lakers decided to give Howard another shot this offseason, signing him to a non-guaranteed deal for $2.56 million.

Howard showed up to the Lakers' training camp 30 pounds lighter and has impressed his teammates with his willingness to fulfill his role. He's become a key reserve for the team, averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in 20.1 minutes a game.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time defensive player of the year said that he reached out to the league about participating in this year's dunk contest.

"I just felt like I'm in the best shape I've been in my whole career," Howard said. "So why not go out there and give it, give it 135 percent, and see what happens?"

Howard, 34, participated in the dunk contest three-straight years from 2007-2009, winning it in 2008 with a series of creatives jams that included one while wearing Superman cape.

He said he has some good ideas this time around, too, though he also has some new challenges.

"I think I'm the oldest dunker in the dunk contest ever," Howard said.